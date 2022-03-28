Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The market is now pricing in a half-point hike by the Bank of Canada at its next rate decision, according to data tracked by Bloomberg. As recently as Friday, only a quarter-point move on April 13 was being baked in. Perhaps one of the triggers for traders’ conviction was the speech by Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki on Friday, in which she said the bank is “prepared to act forcefully” to rein in inflation. We’ll chase opinions on the arguments for and against a half-point move, and what it means for housing and personal finances more broadly. We’ll point out here that the Canadian dollar has been little changed this morning after moving above US$0.80 on Friday for the first time since January.

OIL SLUMPS

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude has been down close to five per cent this morning as supply and demand dynamics work against the commodity. On the demand front, a two-phase lockdown of Shanghai is another reminder that COVID-19 isn’t behind us. On the supply side, our Bloomberg News partners pointed out last night that Asia-bound exports of Russian oil rose last month.

On a more micro level: there’s a nearly half-billion-dollar deal in Canada’s energy sector this morning. Vermilion Energy is buying Leucrotta Exploration for $477 million in a Western Canada expansion. Vermilion noted in a release that it’s still on track to hit its $1.2-billion net debt target in the second half of the year.

APPLE IN THE SPOTLIGHT ON TWO FRONTS

Will Smith’s on-stage slap of Chris Rock is overshadowing the awards, which included a first as Apple’s Coda won Best Picture. And even that recognition is getting overshadowed in the market this morning by a Nikkei report that Apple is planning to slash production of its iPhone SE 20 per cent in the next quarter.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Igor Makarov’s Areti Energy is slashing its stake in Spartan Delta. In an early warning report published today, Areti said it sold 15 million shares in Spartan for $8.10 apiece. Areti continues to hold almost 12.9 million shares in the Alberta-focused oil and gas producer.

CTV News is reporting Ontario is about to sign up for the federal government's plan for $10-per-day average child-case fees in all provinces by the end of 2026. The deal was earlier reported by The Canadian Press. Premier Doug Ford is joining the prime minister for an announcement on this today.

in all provinces by the end of 2026. The deal was earlier reported by The Canadian Press. Premier Doug Ford is joining the prime minister for an announcement on this today. Canada and the United Kingdom will open formal free-trade negotiations today . The two countries have had a trade continuity agreement in place ever since Brexit, which meant the U.K. was no longer covered by the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and the European Union.

. The two countries have had a trade continuity agreement in place ever since Brexit, which meant the U.K. was no longer covered by the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between Canada and the European Union. Centerra Gold is one step closer to being done with its headache in Kyrgyzstan. The miner this morning acknowledged media reports indicating the Kyrgyz government’s cabinet has approved an agreement relating to the Kumtor mine. According to Centerra, talks are ongoing and it expects terms to be in line with what it announced in January, which laid the groundwork for the company to part ways with Kumtor, which was earlier seized by the Kyrgyz government.

media reports indicating the Kyrgyz government’s cabinet has approved an agreement relating to the Kumtor mine. According to Centerra, talks are ongoing and it expects terms to be in line with what it announced in January, which laid the groundwork for the company to part ways with Kumtor, which was earlier seized by the Kyrgyz government. Tesla shares are rising in pre-market trading after the vehicle maker signaled that it will be splitting its shares . No details on the ratio; all we have is a regulatory filing saying Tesla shareholders will get a vote on the eventual increase in the number of common shares.

. No details on the ratio; all we have is a regulatory filing saying Tesla shareholders will get a vote on the eventual increase in the number of common shares. Vail Resorts is making an initial move into Europe. The resort operator, whose holdings include Whistler Blackcomb, announced it’s paying 149 million Swiss francs (~$200 million) for a 55-per-cent stake in the Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG resort.

it’s paying 149 million Swiss francs (~$200 million) for a 55-per-cent stake in the Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG resort. Farmers Edge could be a stock to watch today after the Winnipeg-based ag-tech firm announced late Friday that it signed up for a $75-million credit facility with Fairfax Financial (its majority shareholder), at an interest rate of six per cent.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS