North American equity market futures are pointing to further gains as traders place their bets that tomorrow's U.S. inflation print will show softening price pressures, potentially alleviating the need for more aggressive central bank policy. At last check, the Nasdaq Composite seems poised to build on its tidy three-day streak of gains – the longest run since early November – as average market expectations have December inflation south of the border running at a 6.5 per cent year-over-year pace, down from 7.1 per cent the month prior. Now, always worth noting – 6.5 per cent is still a pretty torrid pace, more than three times the Fed's official target rate, but moderation is moderation when we're dealing with price pressures coming off their highest levels since the early 1980's.

HIGHER RATES LOWERED TAKEOVER ASK AT HOME CAPITAL

Looks like it wasn't just home prices that took a hit from the rising cost of borrowing. According to a regulatory filing late yesterday, billionaire Stephen Smith was able to haggle over the takeover price of Home Capital Group as a result of the slowdown in housing, eventually settling on his $44 per share offer price. While Smith originally tabled an offer at that price last April, Home Capital's board asked for $47 per share instead, which would have valued the company closer to $2 billion (against the $1.7 billion the deal is worth in its current incarnation.) According to the filing, Smith actually went in search of a better deal before relenting to the original price, offering $37.50 per share on his second attempt and $41 per share on the third.

PANAMA PUSHES BACK IN FIRST QUANTUM SPAT

Looks like the disagreement between First Quantum and the Panamanian government is further from the finish line than the company would've hoped. In a statement late yesterday, Panama's Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the two sides are far from striking a deal, saying there are “more than a few pending disagreements” in getting a pact across the line. Panama is looking for a number of concessions from the company, including putting a US$375 million floor on annual payments, while First Quantum originally pushed back on that measure, asking for flexibility if the price of copper falls precipitously.



OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Frigid winter weather took a toll on Teck Resources in the fourth quarter. The company says steelmaking coal sales came in at 4.3 million tonnes in the quarter, well below its forecast for as much as 5.4 million tonnes, as extreme cold weather hampered its ability to ship coal by rail.

West Fraser Timber is indefinitely curtailing production at its Perry Sawmill in Florida later this month, impacting 126 jobs and reducing the company's U.S. production by 100 million board feet. The company says the low lumber price environment has impaired the facility's ability to operate profitably, and that it will take a related charge in the fourth quarter.

Barrick Gold has signed a joint venture agreement with Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden on a pair of projects to extend the miner's reach in the Middle East.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's system that alerts pilots and airlines to potential hazards is not processing updates after an outage, grounding hundreds of flights south of the border in yet another headache for travellers.

WWE chair and co-chief executive officer Stephanie McMahon has resigned from her post after her father Vince McMahon's return to the company as executive chair.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS