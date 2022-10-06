Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The rally that got things started this week is fading even further into the rear view as stocks appear poised to sputter their way into today’s session. Futures were solidly in the red for much of the morning, but that changed at 8:30 a.m. EDT with the release of U.S. initial jobless claims that rose more than expected last week. It’s a broken-record narrative about recession fears and inflation that, like usual, comes back to the U.S. Federal Reserve. As for the S&P/TSX Composite Index, only 67 of its members closed higher yesterday; and that was largely thanks to energy names on the back of OPEC+’s plan to cut production.

MACKLEM SPEECH

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is in Halifax today for a speech that’s his only scheduled public event ahead of the next rate decision and Monetary Policy Report on Oct. 26. We’ll watch for any signal about the size of the next hike and an indication of when it might be time to pause.

SUNCOR EXITS CANADIAN WIND AND SOLAR

Suncor is making good on its April pledge to get out of the wind- and solar-energy business, announcing late yesterday that it’s selling its entire portfolio of such assets in this country (other than a decommissioned facility in Saskatchewan) to Canadian Utilities for $730 million. An analyst at National Bank of Canada Financial Markets said he thinks proceeds will go toward paying down debt, which he sees reaching the target of $9 billion in early 2023 — which is the trigger for returning all free cash flow to shareholders. What a fine day for us to already have Eric Nuttall from Ninepoint Partners lined up for an extended chat at 10 a.m. EDT.

FOLLOW THE MONEY

Major Canadian companies continue paring their relationships with the tarnished brand of Hockey Canada. This morning it’s Telus, which confirmed it won’t be associated with the organization’s men’s events (including the flagship World Junior Championship) this season, matching the same move announced by Tim Hortons yesterday. Those are two of Hockey Canada’s four “premier marketing partners.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Constellation Brands said it booked a US$1.06-billion impairment charge on its exposure to Canopy Growth in its fiscal second quarter, which is the reason for a wildly disparate set of full-year forecasts (and, let me tell you, it was also the trigger for a heck of an interesting conversation with Amber this morning). Meanwhile, the conglomerate’s beer sales surged 15 per cent year-over-year, and the division’s operating margin jumped 3.3 points thanks partly to “favourable pricing.” Constellation also announced the sale of some of its wine brands that don’t fit with its refined focused on higher-end assets. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Copper Mountain Mining is on our radar after the Vancouver-based company announced the sale of its Eva Copper project in Australia to Harmony Gold Mining Co. for up to US$230 million.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS