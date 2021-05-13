Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

After being down for much of the early morning, futures turned positive, suggesting investors are in a buying mood after inflation fears helped send the S&P 500 yesterday to its worst single-day loss since February. Should be noted we saw more signs of renewed inflationary pressure this morning, with U.S. producer prices doubling expectations in April (with 0.6 per cent gain) and Canadian industrial prices surging the most since 1980 (up 14.2 per cent year-over-year last month). The Nasdaq, meanwhile, has tumbled more than 5 per cent this week alone. And yet, if you canvass the analyst community, so many of the big names are universally loved (or close to it). Amazon, for instance: 53 analysts, all with Buy recommendations.

We’ll keep gathering expert investing insight on the tension that’s building between markets and the world’s most influential central bank. And, if you missed it live at 8:30 a.m., check out our conversation with renowned commodities expert Jim Rogers at BNNBloomberg.ca.

COLONIAL PIPELINE RESTART

America’s top fuel pipeline is ramping back up. Colonial said the restart was initiated around 5 p.m. yesterday, while cautioning it will take several days before volumes return to normal. In a statement late yesterday, U.S. President Joe Biden said the cyberattack that knocked out the pipeline was a “sobering reminder” of cyber threats. He’ll deliver remarks on the incident this morning. If you missed it, check out our interview with David Jacobson, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada, who said Colonial should serve as a wake-up call for anyone pushing to have Enbridge’s Line 5 shut down. We’re speaking with Jacobson’s successor, Bruce Heyman, during Bloomberg Markets today.

TESLA 180 ON BITCOIN

The best known cryptocurrency tumbled as much as 15 per cent after Elon Musk tweeted an abrupt reversal, saying Tesla is suspending acceptance of Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles. “We are concerned about rapidly increasingly use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions,” he wrote while noting Tesla isn’t giving up on crypto. The decision comes a few months after Tesla said it intended to adopt bitcoin as a form of payment and disclosed that it had bought US$1.5 billion for its own balance sheet.

MORE FOREIGN RETRENCHMENT IN CANADA’S ENERGY SECTOR

Japan Petroleum Exploration today announced the sale of its 10 per cent stake in the North Montney joint venture and said it will book a $493-million loss in the process. The decision is based on what JAPEX describes as “the new normal after the COVID-19 and accelerating the global decarbonisation.” Petronas, which operates the venture, is picking up JAPEX’s stake.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Business is booming at Canadian Tire . Same-store sales spiked 19.3 per cent in the first quarter, with double-digit gains at each of the retailer’s major banners. Digital activity was a major driver amid COVID restrictions, with e-commerce sales for the namesake Canadian Tire business surging 400 per cent.

. Same-store sales spiked 19.3 per cent in the first quarter, with double-digit gains at each of the retailer’s major banners. Digital activity was a major driver amid COVID restrictions, with e-commerce sales for the namesake Canadian Tire business surging 400 per cent. Home Capital Group ’s first-quarter profit more than doubled even as mortgage originations slipped (sequentially and year-over-year). Interesting to see the alternative lender’s bottom line was padded by a release of $12.1 million from funds that had been set aside for bad loans. We’ve got CEO Yousry Bissada on the station at 4:10pm.

’s first-quarter profit more than doubled even as mortgage originations slipped (sequentially and year-over-year). Interesting to see the alternative lender’s bottom line was padded by a release of $12.1 million from funds that had been set aside for bad loans. We’ve got CEO Yousry Bissada on the station at 4:10pm. Interfor announced a special $2 per share dividend late yesterday thanks to what the CEO describes as “extraordinary cash flows” amid red-hot lumber demand.

announced a special $2 per share dividend late yesterday thanks to what the CEO describes as “extraordinary cash flows” amid red-hot lumber demand. Canada Goose ’s fourth-quarter revenue surged almost 38 per cent thanks in part to online sales that more than doubled. The company noted just one geographic weakling in its numbers: Canada, where sales fell 6.9 per cent amid COVID-mandated closures.

’s fourth-quarter revenue surged almost 38 per cent thanks in part to online sales that more than doubled. The company noted just one geographic weakling in its numbers: Canada, where sales fell 6.9 per cent amid COVID-mandated closures. Just a few hours after we pressed the chief executive of Dye & Durham about future M&A, the software firm announced another deal after yesterday’s closing bell. This time it’s buying Terrafirma IDC Ltd. for $20 million. CEO Matthew Proud, who left the door open to tapping debt markets when we spoke with him, said in a release the latest acquisition is being funded via free cash on hand.

about future M&A, the software firm announced another deal after yesterday’s closing bell. This time it’s buying Terrafirma IDC Ltd. for $20 million. CEO Matthew Proud, who left the door open to tapping debt markets when we spoke with him, said in a release the latest acquisition is being funded via free cash on hand. Chorus Aviation knows where the growth is. In a quarterly release documenting the regional air-service provider’s 42 per cent revenue erosion in the first quarter, CEO Joe Randall touted a recent arrangement with Puraltor and said Chorus “views the cargo market as a growth opportunity that is benefiting from the successes of e-commerce and look forward to participating in this evolving sector."

knows where the growth is. In a quarterly release documenting the regional air-service provider’s 42 per cent revenue erosion in the first quarter, CEO Joe Randall touted a recent arrangement with Puraltor and said Chorus “views the cargo market as a growth opportunity that is benefiting from the successes of e-commerce and look forward to participating in this evolving sector." Quebecor reported a first-quarter profit beat this morning as EBITDA rose almost 4% in the period. The company says it added 22,100 wireless subscribers in Q1.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS