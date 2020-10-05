Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

U.S. futures are pointing to gains at the start of trading after a weekend of mixed, confusing messaging about the health of America’s president. Apart from a brief drive-by to salute supporters near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Donald Trump has remained in hospital -- where he’s receiving Gilead Sciences’ experimental antiviral drug remdesivir and the dexamethasone steroid that’s normally reserved for patients suffering from serious cases of COVID-19. We’ll watch for developments after Trump’s physician said he could be discharged as early as today, get insight on what his treatment regime tells us about his status, and continue gathering market insight on how investment professionals are weighing this market risk.

U.S. STIMULUS WATCH

Trump urged Congress to “GET IT DONE” in one of his Twitter posts this weekend while in hospital; apart from that jawboning, not much movement as Democrats and Republicans aim to find some middle ground after a US$2.2-trillion relief package passed in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives last week.

FIGHTING RACISM IN CORPORATE CANADA

Keep an eye on BNNBloomberg.ca today for Anne Gaviola’s in-depth look at what’s being described as “death by a thousand paper cuts” in first-hand accounts of workplace discrimination in Canada and what experts say needs to be done beyond recent headline-fetching pledges to ensure corporate culture changes. Anne also spoke on-camera with the main voice in her story; watch for that interview on BNN Bloomberg in the 10 a.m. ET hour.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Royal Bank of Canada CEO Dave McKay told The Globe and Mail banks may need to look at extending loan-payment deferrals as COVID-19 cases spike and the wait for a vaccine continues. He also said he’d encourage measures like an HST holiday for purchases at Canadian stores to help unlock the “significant fiscal firepower sitting in the chequing accounts of Canadians.”

-TC Energy this morning announced an all-stock offer to take full control of TC Pipelines LP, whose focus is natural gas assets in the U.S.

-Cineworld shares plunged as much as 60 per cent in London after the company announced today it’s temporarily closing 663 movie theatres across the United States and the United Kingdom due to an “increasingly challenging theatrical landscape” and pandemic-related restrictions. The cinema operator (that’s locked in legal dispute with Cineplex over their failed tie-up) says 45,000 employees are affected by the move. On a related note: Cineplex shares were downgraded to Sector Perform yesterday by National Bank analyst Adam Shine, who’s warning on the impact of major film delays.

-Bonterra Energy, which is fending off an unsolicited takeover offer from Obsidian Energy, said this morning it has secured $104 million in credit commitments

-Could be worth keeping an eye on shares of Clearwater Seafoods, after the Halifax-based company said in a short statement late Friday that its strategic review process “continues to advance” with no guarantee that it will lead to a transaction.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: ISM U.S. services index

-12:00 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds media avail in Ottawa alongside chief public health officer Theresa Tam and deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo

-1:00 p.m. ET: Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes announcement in Toronto

-2:00 p.m. ET: Toronto mayor John Tory provides COVID-19 update alongside Toronto medical health officer Eileen de Villa

