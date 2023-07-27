Non human biologics. It sounds like something I’d find in my kids’ lunch box after discovering it a week later somewhere in my car. But it is actually what a U.S. whistleblower called material recovered from UFOs. This all came to light yesterday during a session held by the U.S. House Oversight Committee. Now, these are just claims. The Pentagon has denied it. Still, the person testifying isn’t your aunt Trixie who is on her own special journey in life. David Grusch is a former military intelligence officer who served in the Air Force for 14 years. My favourite part about this story is that it isn’t even worth A1 in coverage at any of the major newspapers. Possible alien body parts discovered? Yawn.

Here are the five things you need to know:

Market moves: Equities are poised to start the day higher lifted by strong earnings from Meta and a dovish interpretation of the U.S. Federal Reserves rate hike. Yesterday the Fed raised rates to the highest level since 2001 but Powell’s emphasis on data dependency emboldened the doves with only a 20 per cent chance of another rate hike in September (down from 40 per cent before the meeting). The European Central Bank raised rates as expected. We will unpack what Christine Lagarde says about the path of future rate hikes. We got a fresh read of U.S. GDP for Q2 in which the economy expanded much more than expected (2.4 per cent vs the 1.8 per cent expected) while jobless claims were lower. We also have earnings guiding the tape. On the TSX 14 companies are reporting including Teck Resources (a miss) and Cenovus (a beat). On the S&P 500 we have a whopping 65 companies reporting including Abbvie, McDonald’s and Honeywell.

Meta-morphosis: Shares of Meta were surging in the pre-market, poised to open at the highest level in more than a year and about 13 per cent away from its all-time high. Zuckerberg & Co delivered a beat and raise this quarter. Sales and profit came in ahead on the back of a recovery in advertising revenue paired with record high daily active users. Reels is doing well and has now reached a US$10 billion run rate business verses just US$3 billion in the fall. Meta’s forecast for sales was also above expectations. And it trimmed its expense forecast. While the management team did highlight that Metaverse operating losses will “increase meaningfully” in 2023 and 2024, investors are giving them a pass given a strong recovery in the ad business and expense discipline elsewhere.

Food for thought: Investors in McDonald’s & Chipotle are having different days. McDonald’s is up in the pre-market after global comparable sales surged nearly 12 per cent— higher than expected. Earnings and sales also beat expectations. Each segment within McDonald’s notched growth. Meanwhile, Chipotle is under pressure a sales growth of 7.4 per cent was below expectations. Margins got a lift though, thanks to lower avocado costs (millennials rejoice)! A key source of weakness is the outlook for Q3 sales which analysts say came in light.

Aecon’s legacy headaches: Aecon’s profit, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), fell a dramatic 57 per cent and came in materially short of expectations. The construction company said the miss was entirely because of $81 million in higher costs associated with its four legacy lump sum fixed price projects that have haunted the company for the last two years. While analysts take comfort that the core business appears to be doing well, we will watch how the stock trades today as it is up almost 37 per cent so far this year.

Oil grab bag: Oil is trading at the highest level since April and hit US$80 per barrel for the first time since then. Against this backdrop, Shell reported lower profit than expected, however announced a US$3 billion buyback. Cenovus reported better than expected results on the bottom line, but lowered their production forecast due to the Alberta wildfires.

Notable Guests