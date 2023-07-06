Good morning! Here are five things you need to know to start your day.

So... did you try Instagram’s Threads last night? After lovingly putting the kids to bed (picture attempting to brush the teeth of three rabid racoons and wrestle their tiny but freakishly strong bodies into organic cotton pyjamas), I downloaded Threads. First reaction: It is exactly like Twitter. Second reaction: I have no followers. Third reaction: Is Beyoncé here yet? I don’t know if this will work but I do know that Meta has 3.8 billion monthly active users and Twitter never made it past 500 million. With US$44 billion at stake, if Threads is successful Twitter could be hanging by one in short order.

Oh also, Mark Zuckerberg tweeted for the first time in 11 years.

1. Good news is bad news (again): North American markets are under pressure, picking up from a brutal session in Asia that saw the Hang Seng plunge three per cent to a one-month low. The key takeaway from the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes was that they are going to raise interest rates again. Indeed that is what the market is pricing in. Now we turn our attention to jobs. Today’s data suggests we could get an upside surprise. Yields on the U.S. 10-year hit four per cent as the ADP National Employment Report job numbers came in double the expectation: 497,000 vs the 225,000 expected. Tomorrow economists are expecting 225,000 new jobs in Canada – but consensus has been wrong 14 times in a row.

2. Spinning yarn – Meta up two per cent in pre-market on Threads debut: It turns out millions were interested in what Threads was like. The company said it had more than 10 million sign ups in the first seven hours.

3. Oil hangs in there: In a week that saw evidence of a global slowdown, oil has remained resilient as OPEC+ took measures to reduce supply. Technicians have taken notice of the fact that oil crossed above its 50-day moving average. Next resistance will be at the 100-day US$73.50. While oil is down 11 per cent so far this year, Canadian energy stocks have held in much better (only down five per cent, and when you include dividends only down two per cent). Canadian oil prices are now trading at the narrowest discount to U.S. oil prices since November 2020.

4. Maybe that rate hike worked: Toronto home prices in June slipped for the first time in five months. However, home prices were still up from the previous the year (2.5 per cent to $1.16 million) as home sales grew.

5. Magna gets a bull: Bank of America is upgrading Magna to a buy rating from neutral and becomes one of the most bullish analysts on the street with a US$85 price target. Magna shares are up in the pre-market (around US$57) on the back of the upgrade. The upgrade is part of a generally better outlook for auto suppliers on higher auto volumes and lower costs for the group.

Notable Guests

Neil Selfe, chief executive officer of Infor Financial at 11:10 a.m. EDT: Selfe will join me to discuss the row between Canadian media companies and social media giants. He believes the current government policy is going about it all wrong.

Giuseppe Bivona, partner and chief investment officer at Bluebell Capital @11:50 a.m. EDT: A heavyweight clash in the world of mining as Bluebell Capital's CIO Bivona pushes for the ouster of Glencore's CEO over controversial acquisition attempts and questionable climate action plans.

Gerald Sanders, In Situ Resource Utilization lead of NASA at 5 p.m. EDT: Turning space rocks into life support: Join us as we sit down with NASA's ISRU team lead to explore their ambitious plans to transform extraterrestrial resources into critical supplies for deep space exploration.

Paige Ellis: Watch for part two of Paige Ellis’ report on the Ozempic craze. Today she digs into new research uncovering previously-unknown side effects, including a reduced appetite for alcohol and even shopping.