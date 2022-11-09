U.S. equity market futures are fluctuating between gains and losses in the wake of U.S. midterm elections delivering a decidedly mixed result. Control of congress remains unclear as there are a few races still in the balance, an outcome investors by-and-large had not expected with the Republicans forecast to gain ground and create a degree of gridlock in Washington. Markets have a tendency to outperform in the wake of midterms, in particular when there’s a house divided, as lawmakers are constrained in their ability to pass policy that may hit corporate America.

ZUCKERBERG 'SORRY'AS META SLASHES 11,000 JOBS

Those job cuts account for about 13 per cent of the social media giant’s workforce – the first major round of layoffs in the company’s history, a move Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg says he’s “especially sorry” for. The parent company of Facebook says the cuts will be widespread, though it did note the recruiting team will be disproportionately impacted (though this seems somewhat obvious – recruiting is not exactly a priority when you’re cutting thousands of positions.) Meta says it will also reduce its real estate footprint and review its infrastructure spending.

ROGERS POSTS THIRD-QUARTER PROFIT MISS

Though I’d call it a modest miss, all things being equal. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.84, just shy of the street’s call for $0.87, while revenue was essentially in-line with expectations. The company added 164,000 postpaid wireless subscribers in the quarter, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Core to the results was the confirmation Rogers is shelling out $150 million worth of customer credits due to that massive outage earlier this year – total service revenue growth came in at three per cent in the quarter, while the company says it would’ve been more like seven per cent if not for those credits.



CANOPY RISES AFTER REVENUE BEAT

Shares of Canopy Growth are up about four per cent in premarket trading – albeit its U.S. listing, which can have thinner trading volume – after topping second quarter revenue expectations. Net revenue came in at about $118 million in the quarter, topping forecasts for closer to $113 million. The company says net revenue was up seven per cent sequentially (of note, I don’t mind talking sequential sales growth with cannabis stocks – there’s only so much seasonality to pot sales,) in spite of macroeconomic headwinds.

BMO SUBSIDIARY FOUND PARTLY LIABLE IN PONZI PLOT

BMO Harris Bank is on the hook for some US$564 million in damages because its predecessor aided and abetted a breach in fiduciary duty in connection to a client – Tom Petters – who ran a Ponzi scheme that landed him a 50 year jail sentence back in 2010. Petters and his co-conspirators allegedly ran the US$3.8 billion Ponzi between 1993 and 2008. BMO says it will book a $830 million after-tax charge in the fourth quarter as a result of the ruling, which it intends to appeal.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Disney are falling in the premarket – at last check, down seven per cent – after the company missed quarterly profit expectations. Worth noting losses at its direct-to-consumer arm (ie, Dsney+) more than doubled in the quarter to US$1.47 billion.

We’ve got a beat on the top and bottom line from pipeline operator TC Energy. The company is also raising its comparable EBITDA outlook for the year to four per cent from where things were in 2021.

Boralex has posted a wider-than-expected loss on some tax changes in France. The renewables company posted an operating loss of $38 million in its latest quarter, the bulk of which is tied to a revenue sharing measure Paris imposed on energy companies in its latest budget.

