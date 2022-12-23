U.S. futures are mixed ahead of the open on the last trading day of the week following a sell-off on Thursday that impacted all of the major North American indices. The U.S. personal consumption expenditures data out this morning and a key inflation measure watched closely by the American central bank, showed inflation south of the border continued to moderate last month while spending stagnated. That’s likely welcomed news for the Federal Reserve which is expected to raise interest rates in the new year, albeit at a slower pace, even as the economy slips into a recession. On this side of the border, the latest read on the Canadian economy showed the economy grew slightly in October meeting the average expectations of economists.

META TO PAY US$725M TO SETTLE PRIVACY LAWSUIT

Facebook's parent company Meta has agreed to pay a US$725 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit that claimed the company gave third parties access to its users personal information without their consent. The privacy complaint originated after the social media giant revealed the information of 87 million users was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm.

MICROSOFT RESPONDS TO FTC OVER ACTIVISION BLIZZARD DEAL

Microsoft is fighting back in an attempt to complete its US$69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard. The company has filed a response to the Federal Trade of Commission that said the acquisition would benefit gamers and not hinder competition in the industry, which is the FTC commissioners reason for blocking the deal. The tech giant's deal is also facing scrutiny across the pond with the European Union expected to make a decision before the end of March on whether to allow or block the deal.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

WestJet has cancelled all flights in and out of Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Friday due to a big winter storm making its way toward southern Ontario. The airline has also cancelled flights at airports in British Columbia and Quebec.

Shares of Tesla are trading higher in the pre-market after Elon Musk said he probably won't sell any more of his stock in the company for the next couple of years, however he has made similar statements in the past and then gone ahead and sold shares. It's been a volatile year for the electric car company and shares are down almost 70 per cent year to date.

CI Financial has begun the process for taking its U.S. wealth-management unit public. The company has submitted a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering and plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to help pay down debt. Over the course of 2022 CI shares have halved and now trade around $13.61 a share.

Bausch + Lomb has decided CEO Joseph Papa will stay in the top job until at least March next year. The change to Papa's contract came under an amended and restated separation agreement between him and the company.

China's top health authority has reported almost 37 million people may have been infected with COVID-19 in a single day this week.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS