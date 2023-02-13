U.S. futures are flat to start the week as investors are in wait-and-see mode ahead of fresh economic data south of the border that is expected to provide some near-term direction for the markets. The U.S. consumer price index, which will provide insight into the pace of inflation, is due out Tuesday morning and U.S. retail sales data, which is due out Wednesday morning, will provide some guidance into the strength of the consumer. Recent optimism that rate hikes would soon ease has diminished following strong employment data and after the American central bank reiterated its message that the fight on inflation is not over. Interest rates could rise more than the markets have priced in if inflation numbers do not decline.

NORTH AMERICA ON HIGH ALERT

Prime Minister Trudeau is meeting with Yukon's premier today. The meeting was previously planned, however, expect the topic of flying objects navigating through Arctic airspace to be addressed. North America is on high alert after the U.S. military shot down a fourth unidentified object Sunday. The American government announced on Friday a second object had been shot down over Alaska, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that a U.S. fighter jet shot down a third unidentified object. Officials have yet to release any details about the objects shot down over the weekend and who they belong to.

MILLENNIAL INSOLVENCIES

Almost half of all insolvencies filed in 2022 were by millennials. That's according to a new report by licensed insolvency trustees Hoyes, Michalos and Associates. The report found student load debt and high-cost loans were the main drivers of their insolvency. We'll get more perspective this morning when we speak with Doug Hoyes on The Street at 8:30 a.m. ET.

WHAT DO BUSINESSES WANT IN A NEW MAYOR?

What are business leaders looking for in a new Toronto mayor? That's the question being asked following John Tory's surprise resignation late Friday evening after he admitted to an extramarital affair with an ex-staffer. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie is expected to temporarily take over as acting mayor until a byelection is held.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

In a letter to shareholders, Ritchie Brothers CEO Ann Fandozzi is pushing the merits of the company's $6-billon takeover of IAA Inc., emphasizing it has the potential to double its share price if the IAA deal goes ahead. Shareholders are set to vote on the deal March 14.

B2 Gold shares will be a stock to watch after the company agreed to buy Sabina Gold & Silver in an all-stock deal valued at $1.1-billion

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh sent a letter to Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne on Sunday urging him to block Rogers Communications $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications

We'll continue to keep an eye on shares of Magna International after the stock fell 17 per cent on Friday. Wells Fargo and TD are both reducing their price targets for the auto parts maker this morning

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS