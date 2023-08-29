“You got a fast car, I want a ticket to anywhere. Maybe we make a deal, maybe together we can get somewhere.”

This Tracy Chapman anthem could narrate the trajectory of Vietnamese automaker VinFast. This little-known car company is now the third most valuable carmaker in the world, behind Tesla and Toyota. Since going public exactly two weeks ago, shares have surged nearly 700 per cent. It’s worth more than Goldman Sachs and Disney. Last year, it sold just 24,000 cars around the world (compared to Volkswagen, which sold more than eight million). It is also losing money, but with thin float, it’s also a dangerous short.

I’ll just watch this one from the sidelines singing the rest of this song: “You got a fast car, is it fast enough so we can fly away? We gotta make a decision, leave tonight or live and die this way.”

Here are five things you need to know this morning:

Drift: Futures are mildly negative after a solid session yesterday that saw the S&P 500 notch its first back-to-back gains this month. The TSX put in its best single-day gain since July 13. Nevertheless, the TSX is still stuck in its reliable trading range between 19,500 and 20,500. Three trading sessions out from Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole and it has been a win for investors. Recall, when Powell spoke last year the S&P 500 plunged nearly 3.5 per cent that day. This time around, markets are up 1.3 per cent since he spoke. Today we will get a read on job openings in the U.S. and consumer confidence. I’m watching oil as well as Hurricane Idalia barrels toward the Gulf. Oil has notched gains four sessions in a row.

Messy: BMO reported earnings this morning that saw profit fall well short of expectations. This was due to higher provisions for credit losses, severance pay and a much bigger legal provision. Even when you account for these issues, earnings still came in below expectations. Expenses surged as the bank continues to digest that huge Bank of the West acquisition. Canadian banking has been a bright spot at most of the big banks and BMO was no exception this quarter. U.S. retail banking saw margins decline. Mike Rizvanovic at KBW says he expects BMO’s shares will underperform peers today on headline earnings per share miss.

Another miss: Scotia also missed earnings expectations, but by a much smaller margin. Still, the results have plenty of blemishes. National Bank’s Gabriel Dechaine notes that Scotiabank is the only bank to report a quarterly contraction in the mortgage book. While international growth shone when it came to revenue growth, margins decreased from last year. Barclays’ John Aiken says the pressure on the International segment will not go unnoticed by the bears.

Pick up the phone: Citi is upgrading shares of AT&T and Verizon to buy this morning. Both stocks have been beaten up over a smorgasbord of issues: competition, higher rates and concerns about liabilities over lead piping. These concerns have taken shares of AT&T to around a 30-year low, while Verizon recently hit a 13-year low. Well, Citi thinks now is the time to buy the dips. The analyst, Michael Rollins, notes that the competitive environment is showing signs of stabilizing and better free cash flow should help reduce debt and support dividend payouts – dividend yield is around eight per cent for both.

Call in the Geek Squad: Shares of Best Buy are modestly higher after delivering a set of results that suggested things aren’t bad as they were. Sales fell more than six per cent, but that is the shallowest decline in a year. The company’s CEO also said they are seeing signs of stabilising and that spending patterns are returning to pre-pandemic levels.