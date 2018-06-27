Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is leaving Canadians in suspense over his next move to offset the impact of this country’s trade war with the United States, hinting strongly at support for businesses in the coming days – but balking at providing details for now. “We absolutely are going to stand behind Canadian businesses who are challenged by these tariffs … We will be talking more about that in the coming days,” he said after meeting with provincial counterparts yesterday.

Today we’ll assess what would be most helpful to business leaders who are already feeling the hurt from U.S. tariffs and bracing for the impact of Canada’s $16.6 billion in countermeasures.

POLOZ WANTS TO BE CLEAR

At least so says the title of a speech he’ll deliver today in Victoria (“Let Me Be Clear: From Transparency to Trust and Understanding”). All the market cares about is getting some clarity on what the Bank of Canada’s next move will be. Implied probability of the central bank’s benchmark rate rising on July 11 is 58.2 per cent, a sharp comedown in conviction from the start of the month when investors saw a 75 per cent chance. We’ll tee up expectations with Bloomberg’s Greg Quinn before the speech and distill Poloz’s comments when they break at 3:00 p.m. ET.

CORUS SLASHES DIVIDEND

Corus Entertainment made it clear today it's focused on cleaning up its balance sheet. The company is slashing its dividend on Class B shares to six cents on a quarterly basis from its previous 9.5-cent monthly payout. Corus's revenue slipped four per cent in the third quarter and its adjusted profit was essentially in line with estimates at 37 cents per share.

JOHN SLEEMAN TALKS POT AND SHEDDING BAY STREET BURDEN

Watch for Amanda Lang’s interview today with Sleeman Breweries founder John Sleeman. He’s got his eye on how things shake out in the pot sector as industry rivals like Molson Coors size up their options to gain a toehold, and is clearly loving life working behind Sapporo’s shield. “We’ve gone from worrying about every 90 days, and where do we need to cut costs in order to make the Bay Street people happy, to being able to take a longer-term approach.” The interview airs today on Bloomberg Markets.

LIGHTHIZER FUMES

The U.S. trade representative is in a snit over countermeasures announced by countries that were hit by U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. “President Trump has taken actions on trade in steel and aluminum to protect our national security interests,” he said in a statement late yesterday. “These actions are wholly legitimate and fully justified … By contrast, the European Union has concocted a groundless legal theory to justify immediate tariffs on U.S. exports.” He didn’t single out Canada in his statement, but he did punctuate it with a warning that the U.S. “will take all necessary actions” to protect its interests.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Lots of noteworthy aspects to Canopy Growth's quarterly results today. Sales and marketing costs almost quadrupled to $14.8 million the fourth quarter as the cannabis producer braces for recreational usage. Revenue surged 55 per cent year-over-year, the net loss widened to $61.5 million, and the company promoted President Mark Zekulin to co-CEO.

-Plenty of household names involved in the big takeover announced today. Conagra is buying Pinnacle Foods for US$10.9 billion in cash and stock. Pinnacle’s brands include Aunt Jemima, Vlasic and Duncan Hines.

-Manulife Financial announced today it’s aiming for $1 billion in savings by 2022 and also wants to free up $5 billion in capital from its legacy businesses by the same year.

-Air Transat announced today its fleet is getting a makeover, with seven Airbus A321neos on the way in a few years.

-Ryerson University is joining the pot bonanza, announcing today its Chang School of Continuing Education launching a business of cannabis course this fall.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Canopy Growth, Corus Entertainment, AGF Management, General Mills

-5:30 a.m. ET: Bank of England releases Financial Stability Report (news conference at 6:00 a.m. ET)

-8:00 a.m. ET: Manulife Financial holds investor day in Toronto

-11:00 a.m. ET: Health Canada officials hold technical briefing on cannabis regulations

-12:00 p.m. ET: Conservative Party Deputy Leader Lisa Raitt makes announcement in Ottawa on Canada-U.S. trade

-3:15 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz delivers speech in Victoria (speech released at 3:00 p.m. ET, plus news conference)



Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.