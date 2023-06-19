It’s looking like a rather muted start to the trading week with the American’s off today in observance of Juneteenth. Futures south of the border (which are trading today) are flat, while our friends in Europe are staring at a modestly negative session overall. It’s more about what happens later in the week – you’ve got U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell delivering the central bank’s semi-annual monetary policy report to lawmakers starting on Wednesday, where we expect some more colour on the Fed’s decision to hit the pause button on rate increases at its latest meeting. In all, we’re starting to get into the dog days of summer, which can lead to thinner trading volumes and some increased volatility as institutional investors take some time away from the trading desk.

XI, BLINKEN MAKE HEADWAY ON U.S.-CHINA TIES

Sticking with that broader macro picture, Chinese President Xi Jinping has told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that it’s “very good” the two countries have made some progress in steadying bilateral ties during the latter’s trip to China. It’s politics, but any thaw in the chill between Washington and Beijing can be seen as a positive sign – issues over China’s ambitions to grow its sphere of influence at the expense of the U.S. both economically and politically have cast a frosty pall over relations for some time, so these talks do feel like they have a bit of heft to them.

PARIS AIR SHOW BACK AFTER A FOUR-YEAR HIATUS

One of the marquee events in the aerospace industry is back after spending four years on ice due to the pandemic, with the who’s who of plane manufacturers and operators descending on France for the Paris Air Show. It’s a tricky time for the industry, overall – you’ve got the rush of demand returning in the wake of the pandemic butting up against continued supply chain snarls, the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the push to get to net-zero emissions by 2050 all coming together at once. Still, we’ll be keeping an eye on the usual stream of order announcements as the show goes on.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

B.C.’s wildfire service has declared the Donnie Creek blaze the largest in the province’s history, surpassing 2017’s Plateau fire.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority has reached a four-year labour deal with Unifor, which represents more than 1,200 workers at Pearson International

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS