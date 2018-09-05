Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s back to business today for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as efforts to save NAFTA resume in Washington, D.C. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dug in his heels on Chapter 19 yesterday, saying he won’t sign a deal without the dispute resolution mechanism. The trade uncertainty is no doubt a factor in a down day for stocks globally, with losses across major Asian and European indices and futures pointing to a lower open in New York.

EXCLUSIVE WITH RBC’S CEO

Speaks for itself. Watch for Greg Bonnell’s conversation with Dave McKay today on The Real Economy at 2 p.m. ET. It's safe to expect NAFTA as a topic of conversation.

BANK OF CANADA DECISION DAY

The central bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate at 1.5 per cent today. Odds of an increase sit at just 17.5 per cent; quite a comedown from a month ago, when the odds were running at 36.6 per cent. Really, this is a NAFTA fallout story (never mind that hefty inflation report we saw a couple weeks ago). Watch for breaking analysis on The Open with CIBC’s Benjamin Tal.

Here’s some of what the economy has offered up since the bank’s last rate decision in July:

Date Data Actual July 17 May manufacturing sales +1.5% July 20 May retail sales +2.0% July 20 June CPI +2.5% y/y July 31 May GDP +0.5% Aug. 3 June trade deficit $630M Aug. 10 July labour force survey +54,100 Aug. 16 June manufacturing sales +1.1% Aug. 17 July CPI +3.0% Aug. 22 June retail sales -0.2% Aug. 30 June GDP 0.0%

HOUSEHOLD DEBT WOES

More evidence today that an alarming proportion of Canadians are in financial quicksand. The Canadian Payroll Association’s annual survey shows 40 per cent of working Canadians feel “overwhelmed” by their debt, with more than one-third of respondents saying they loaded up on leverage over the last year. Meanwhile, one-fifth of respondents said they wouldn’t be able to scrape together $2,000 within a month in case of emergency.

BIG TECH ON CAPITOL HILL

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will address the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee this morning as lawmakers review the ongoing threat of foreign meddling in America’s elections. Dorsey also has an afternoon appearance before a House committee. We’ll monitor both and bring you the highlights. Also watch for live streams on BNNBloomberg.ca.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Crescent Point Energy has appointed Craig Bryksa as its permanent CEO and named Robert Heinemann as its new chairman. The company also said it’s aiming to cut its debt by $1 billion by the end of next year, is evaluating “monetization” of certain assets and will proceed with a restructuring that will reduce its workforce by 17 per cent.

-Nevsun Resources has found a friendly deal in China, announcing today it will be acquired by Zijin Mining Group for $1.86 billion. The offer price of $6 per share trumps the hostile takeover attempt by Lundin Mining ($4.75). The question today is whether this will spur a bidding war.

-Kinder Morgan Canada is sharing the wealth from the sale of Trans Mountain. The company said late yesterday it will distribute $1.2 billion to its shareholders and also plans a 1:3 share consolidation. Looking ahead, Ian Anderson is breaking away from the company to continue steering Trans Mountain, and CEO Steve Kean said Kinder Morgan will “evaluate the full range of alternatives” for its assets.

-Assets are being shuffled across the Weston family empire, with Loblaw announcing George Weston will pick up its 61.6 per cent stake in Choice Properties, and Loblaw shareholders will receive Weston shares in return.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian labour productivity, U.S. trade balance

-Bank of Nova Scotia holds financials summit (Brian Porter at 9 a.m. ET, Victor Dodig at 9:35 a.m. ET, Dave McKay at 10:25 a.m. ET, Darryl White at 11 a.m. ET, Bharat Masrani at 12:20 p.m. ET)

-9:30 a.m. ET: U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee holds hearing on meddling in election campaigns via social media

-10 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision

-11:05 a.m. ET: Suncor CEO Steve Williams presents at Barclays Energy CEO conference

-11:30 a.m. ET: Air Canada CFO Michael Rousseau presents at Cowen Transportation conference

-1:15 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi deliver remarks and hold avail at Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton

-1:30 p.m. ET: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify before U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee

-1:50 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Amir of the State of Kuwait at the White House (watch for any newsworthy comments)

-6 p.m. ET: Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley in Edmonton

-9:15 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks in Edmonton

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.