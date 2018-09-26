Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Warnings about the prospect of life without NAFTA are piling up. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer criticized Canada yesterday for not making concessions on essential issues at the negotiating table. Meanwhile, JPMorgan’s FX desk has mapped out a worst-case scenario that could unfold if Canada is left on the outside looking in. And as if that’s not enough, the body language spoke volumes when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approached U.S. President Donald Trump at a UN reception yesterday. Taking all that into consideration, we’ll look ahead to what happens next week if Canada doesn’t meet the Sept. 30 political deadline to join the U.S.-Mexico trade deal.

NOTLEY LAUGHS OFF WASHINGTON’S ‘RIDICULOUS’ SPILL WARNING

Alberta’s premier laughed out loud when BNN Bloomberg's Tara Weber asked her about Washington state’s demand that Canada address perceived “deficiencies” in Trans Mountain’s contingency plan for spills. “Well….,” she said before breaking out into laughter. “When you’re a state that is happily importing non-renewable resources from Russia, that they have the time to then look northward … I say, that is ridiculous.” See the full interview, including her views on Bill C-69 and the road to building the Trans Mountain expansion below.

Bill C-69 'does not work for Alberta': Notley Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to BNN Bloomberg's Tara Weber about the future of resource projects including the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and why she wants Ottawa to retool its environment assessment legislation.

ANDREW LEFT’S CANNABIS PLAY

We’ve got a scoop coming on BNNBloomberg.ca about short seller Andrew Left’s upcoming play on cannabis. Watch for the story on our site and don’t miss our interview with him later today.

FED DECISION DAY

As far as investors are concerned, it’s a lock. 99 per cent implied probability the target range for the fed funds rate will rise to 2.0-2.25 per cent. We will wait to see if the infamous dot plots suggest the central bank is still on course for one more rate increase before year-end. And we’ll see if any reporters manage to pry candid commentary on central bank independence and trade tension from Fed Chair Jay Powell during his news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Along with earnings, AGF Management announced this morning Blake Goldring will become executive chairman of the fund company, while President Kevin McCreadie will replace him as CEO.

-The Globe and Mail is reporting the federal government is siding with Royal Dutch Shell in its bid for an exemption on certain tariffs affecting its proposed $40-billion LNG Canada project.

-In daily Tilray watch, the B.C.-based pot producer’s stock is rising in pre-market trading after announcing a supply arrangement with The Supreme Cannabis Company. Shares climbed eight per cent yesterday in New York, snapping a three-session losing streak.

-Nike is shaping up as a stock to watch as its stock drifts lower in pre-market trading. Double-digit gains in quarterly profit and revenue are being overshadowed by a microscopic miss on margins. The quarter ended before the Colin Kaepernick-led ad campaign launched; on that front, Nike’s CEO says the company is seeing “a real uptick…in traffic and engagement”

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: AGF Management

-9:45 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds news conference in New York

-10:00 a.m. ET: Brookfield holds investor day meeting in New York

-10:00 a.m. ET: U.S. Senate Commerce committee holds hearing on safeguards for consumer data privacy (speakers include representatives from Amazon, Apple, Twitter, Google)

-10:30 a.m. ET: U.S. Senate Finance Committee holds hearing on impact of tariffs on automotive industry

-1:00 p.m. ET: Canopy Growth holds annual and special meeting in Smiths Falls, Ont. for vote on Constellation deal

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts, Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference (2:30 p.m. ET)

-4:15 p.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau discusses cryptocurrencies at Senate Banking Committee hearing

-5:00 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds news conference in New York

-Elevate tech and innovation festival in Toronto (to Sept 27)

-Denver Gold Forum underway (runs to Sept 26)

