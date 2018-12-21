Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

There’s no relief for stocks this morning, with futures pointing to more losses at the start of trading in New York. After shedding 108 points yesterday, the Nasdaq closed 19.5 per cent below its Aug. 29 record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, closed almost 15 per cent below its Oct. 3 record high. Not to be overlooked in all the headlines about U.S. stocks, the TSX Composite Index closed 14.6 per cent below its July high. Today, investors will be watching if U.S. lawmakers can avert a partial government shutdown after the House passed a stopgap bill including US$5 billion for the border wall, which now gets kicked over to the Senate.

FORMER TOP FED OFFICIAL WARNS INVESTORS

Great colour from ex-New York Fed President William Dudley on what investors should — and shouldn't — expect from the U.S. Federal Reserve. "People in the markets should understand that the Fed doesn't care about market prices for themselves," he told our Bloomberg partners. "They only care about market prices in terms of how it affects the economy, the unemployment rate and inflation. The Fed's not there to sort of take away the market's pain." Watch for highlights from that interview this morning on The Street.

UNIFOR HOLDING OUT HOPE FOR OSHAWA

Jerry Dias emerged from a meeting with top General Motors officials yesterday in Detroit saying the automaker did not “unilaterally slam the door” on finding a way to pull the Oshawa assembly plant off the chopping block. “They announced that they would listen to our proposals and they would get back to us by the 7th of January whether or not they will work with us to find a solution.” Dias says the options are “plentiful.” Big question is what it will take to spare Oshawa from closing at the end of next year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announced today it will start voting against the head of board committees responsible for nominations at any company that doesn't have female directors.

-The Globe and Mail is reporting BCE (the parent of BNN Bloomberg through its Bell Media division) and Telus are urging the government not to bow to foreign pressure to block Huawei technology from 5G networks, warning such a move would ultimately lead to higher costs for customers.

-There’s lots of interest in ExxonMobil and Imperial Oil’s decision to yank their application for the proposed WCC LNG project in B.C. The companies’ short online notice provides no details about what prompted decision (see here).

-Bombardier president of business aircraft David Coleal said yesterday’s entry-into-service ceremony for the Global 7500 “opens up the floodgates” for customers who had been waiting on the sidelines. He also said he thinks his new jet will be “somewhat economically resilient.” We’ve got clips and viz from the ceremony.

-Nike is a stock to watch. Shares up almost eight per cent in pre-market trading after fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue exceeded estimates late yesterday.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian retail sales, U.S. GDP, U.S. personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index

-10:00 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey

-11:00 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds signing ceremony for Juvenile Justice Reform Act