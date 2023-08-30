Aug 30, 2023
The Daily Chase: National Bank misses; Tentative deal in Metro strike
By Amber Kanwar
First Look With Surveillance: CPI Data, Hurricane Idalia
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Amber Kanwar
Anchor, Reporter
Here are five things you need to know this morning:
Markets get a JOLT: Yesterday we got a read of job openings and labour turnover (JOLT) in the United States that showed the fewest job openings since March 2021 and the lowest quit rate since January 2021. This sent the S&P 500 to another day of gains and its biggest three-day rally since March. It also knocked down the expectation of a rate hike in November to 33 per cent from 48 per cent. Today futures are drifting higher as the ADP private payroll numbers grew less than expected and added the fewest number of jobs since January. I’m also watching Hurricane Idalia. It is now a Category 4 hurricane. Oil is up for a fifth session in a row and back above US$80 a barrel.
Puppies of Bay Street: Dismal performance on the trading and capital markets business at National Bank contributed to a big profit miss. National Bank saw profit fall six per cent against expectations for modest growth. Trading revenues plunged 52 per cent and advisory fees were down 17 per cent. Scotia’s Meny Grauman called the trading miss “rare” and that “while this miss should not impact forward estimates as dramatically, the stock should underperform today especially given its relative outperformance heading into reporting season.” Indeed, shares of National Bank are up 10 per cent so far this year, outperforming more internationally focused peers like TD, Royal, BMO and Scotia.
Back to work: Metro says it has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor covering striking workers at 27 Metro grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area. The deal still needs to be ratified by employees but it could put an end to a strike that began at the end of July.
Not NVIDIA: Shares of Ambarella are plunging after the semiconductor company forecasted sales that fell short of expectations. While its loss was less than expected, sales in the second quarter fell more than 20 per cent. It is best known as a chipmaker for video applications (think GoPro or Garmin Labs), but it seems those companies have more than enough supply and are working through inventory. It does have an AI component to the business, but with the softer outlook, it clearly isn’t meaningful just yet.
Have you tried restarting your computer?: Shares of PC maker HP Inc. are also lower after the company cut its profit outlook. The CEO lamented that demand is not improving as quickly as the company was expecting and that here, too, is an inventory glut. The cut to outlook is significant, especially considering we are entering back-to-school season.