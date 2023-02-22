North American equity market futures are pointing to a modest rebound in the wake of the bleakest trading day of the year, yesterday. We’re looking at about a quarter percentage point uptick when the opening bells ring, but all lines are subject to change – investors are generally waiting on the release of the latest minutes out of the U.S. Federal Reserve, due out at 2 p.m. EST, where we’re expecting to hear a bit more details about how the world’s most influential central bank is viewing inflationary pressures. Back here at home, for a moment – yesterday was rather dour, with 211 of the TSX Composite’s 235 constituents closing out the day in negative territory, with rate-sensitive Shopify taking the most points off the table, reflecting that overall concerns over the pace and scale of interest rate increases.

NATURAL GAS FALLS BELOW US$2

It seems natural gas prices are giving up the ghost – Henry Hub, the U.S. benchmark, fell below US$2 per million BTU earlier this morning, the lowest level since 2020. It’s a huge reversal of what we’ve seen over the past year or so, as prices surged to a 14-year high due to supply concern stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Few factors at play here, chief among them abnormally mild temperature in North America weighing on demand in terms of heating, along with that fire at the Freeport LNG terminal knocking out export capacity, and thus a key source of demand on that front.

IN CONVERSATION WITH THE HEAD OF OCS

Now, this is one worth looking forward to – our David George-Cosh is sitting down with Ontario Cannabis Store Chief Executive Officer David Lobo a little later this morning to get the lay of the land when it comes to Canada’s largest pot market. It’s an interesting time for the OCS – the Crown corporation just slashed margins in a bid to stamp out the illicit market, which has proven to be a good deal more resilient than perhaps once thought when Ottawa legalized recreational marijuana. To that point, we’re still waiting on the exact details of what we’re looking at in terms of the mark-up to wholesale prices, which is set to take effect this September.

MORE SIGNS OF A HOUSING COOLDOWN

Not really a surprise, per se, but always worth tracking as the impact of higher rates takes a toll on the domestic housing market. According to StatsCan, new home prices fell 0.2 per cent month-over-month in January, and my word, was it across the board – 25 out of 27 census metropolitan areas tracked saw prices down or unchanged in the month (the outliers? St. John's and Calgary, in case you were curious.) In any case, it’s not just the rates picture here – lower construction costs, notably lumber, down 61.2 per cent from the March 2022 high, contributed to the decline in new home prices in the month.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Gildan Activewear missed analyst expectations on both the top and bottom line, as lower sales volumes offset some higher pricing power in Q4.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers topped quarterly earnings estimates, as gross transaction volumes increased six per cent year-over-year.

We’ll be keeping an eye on shares of Intel after the company slashed its dividend by 65 per cent to 12.5 cents from 36.5 cents.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS