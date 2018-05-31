Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

New troubling details about the data breach at BMO have been uncovered by our CTV News colleagues, who discovered a document online with one hundred client names, along with crucial information including their social insurance numbers. Meanwhile, the bank is still in damage control mode, at times seemingly stumbling along the way via Twitter where at least one client ripped the bank for inserting a smiley emoji in a response to a query about data security. Begs the question of whether BMO and Simplii are doing enough a) from a PR perspective and b) from a data security perspective.

CANADIAN ECONOMIC GROWTH SLOWS IN Q1

It was a weak start to the year for Canada's economy. Fresh data this morning shows GDP rose a little more than one per cent in the first quarter amid a sharp slowdown in housing investment and household spending. The oil and gas sector saved the economy for an even worse showing, thanks to a surge in March.

STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS LOOM

Canada and other nations are watching the clock tick down to midnight when U.S. exemptions on hefty steel and aluminum tariffs are set to expire. The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal are reporting Donald Trump’s administration could announce as early today it will hit the EU with tariffs, and The Globe and Mail is reporting Canadian officials are preparing retaliatory measures in anticipation that we too will lose our exemption, which is bound to add even more friction to NAFTA talks.

LIVE ON LOCATION AT G7 MEETING

G7 finance ministers and central bankers are in Whistler for the start of a three-day meeting. The official theme this year is "Investing in growth that works for everyone." An important issue. But hard to imagine at least some the group's attention won't be diverted to other pressing concerns like uncertainty in Italy and aforementioned global trade friction. Amanda is on the ground and will be speaking with some of the most influential voices in the room for the meetings. Today she’ll catch up with Finance Minister Bill Morneau at 4:30 p.m. ET and former Prime Minister Paul Martin (watch for that interview in Bloomberg Markets).

PETRONAS BUYS INTO SHELL LNG PROJECT

Malaysian energy giant Petronas is back in the Canadian LNG game, buying into the Shell-led LNG Canada project as a 25 per cent owner. Of course, the project is still awaiting a final investment decision. But based on what the proponents have been saying recently, and now with Petronas involved, it seems all but guaranteed. Keep in mind, Petronas pulled the plug on its Pacific NorthWest plan last year, citing “the extremely challenging environment.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Shares of GM have been up 7% in pre-market trading after announcing SoftBank is investing US$2.25 billion in its Cruise division focused on self-driving technology.

-Canada Goose has its eye on China as fertile ground for expansion, announcing it's opening retail stores in Beijing and Hong Kong and partnering with Alibaba for online sales.

-Bloomberg was first to report Watsa’s Fairfax is also going to become the largest investor in Seaspan, by exercising warrants to buy 77 million shares in the containership company. The news was just confirmed. Watch for Amanda Lang’s interview with Watsa and Seaspan Chairman David Sokol today on BNN Bloomberg.

-3,000 CP Rail engineers and conductors are back on the job this morning after the Teamsters union reached a tentative four-year pact with the rail company yesterday. According to a statement, the ratification process will unfold “over the coming months”.

-Corus Entertainment announced late yesterday it has agreed with Bell Media to terminate the planned sale of Historia and Séries+ after being stymied by the Competition Bureau earlier this week.

-The CRTC will look into the future today when it producers a report on how distribution models are going to evolve in Canada. Here’s some background on the basis for the report: https://crtc.gc.ca/eng/archive/2017/2017-359.htm

-Bloomberg is reporting Warren Buffett attempted – and failed – to invest US$3 billion in Uber Technologies earlier this year. The deal is said to have fallen through because of a disagreement about the terms.

-Superior Plus is buying NGL Energy’s retail business for US$900 million, to be financed in part via a $400-million bought deal sale of subscription receipts.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Lululemon, BRP, Dollar General

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. personal income and spending

-G7 finance ministers and central bank governors begin three-day meeting in Whistler, B.C.

-8:35 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump departs White House en route to Texas (watch out in case he scrums)

-11:00 a.m. ET: CRTC releases report on future distribution models for programming in Canada

-12:30 p.m. ET: International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne holds media call from Paris

-12:35 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Sylvain Leduc delivers speech in Quebec City (remarks on bank website at 1220)

-2:00 p.m. ET: Facebook holds annual meeting

-2:30 p.m. ET: Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr delivers remarks in Edmonton on Trans Mountain acquisition and Canada’s Energy Future, please media avail

-2:35 p.m. ET: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley delivers remarks in Fort McMurray and holds news conference

-4:00 p.m. ET: CN Rail CEO JJ Ruest presents at Bernstein conference in New York

-Federation of Canadian Municipalities Conference and Big City Mayors’ Caucus begins in Halifax

-Michael Medline, Mark Wiseman, David Emerson among speakers at Institute of Corporate Directors national conference in Vancouver

