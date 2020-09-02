Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

In a year when Canada’s tech stocks (and not just Shopify) have been Bay Street’s stars, another option for investors to choose from is on the way. Montreal-based payment technology firm Nuvei has filed for an initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Looks like debt repayment is the primary intended use of proceeds. The filing shows a US$69.5-million net loss in 2019 on US$245.8 million in revenue. We’ll dig into what the company has to offer prospective investors.

CANADIANS STOCKING UP AT COUCHE-TARD

That much is clear from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s latest quarterly results. Merchandise sales at the company’s Canadian stores that had been open for at least a year soared 19.9 per cent in the fiscal first quarter, helping dull the pain from a collapse in fuel sales. It’s another clear sign of shifting consumer behaviour in the pandemic, with CEO Brian Hannasch saying Couche-Tard benefitted from “trip consolidation as customers relied more on the proximity and ease of shopping in our stores.” Total first-quarter adjusted profit soared 47.9 per cent year-over-year and easily exceeded estimates.

AMBROSE IN SENIOR TD ROLE

We now know why former Conservative Party of Canada interim leader Rona Ambrose stepped down from Manulife Financial’s board earlier this week: she’s being named deputy chair of TD Securities. According to an internal memo we obtained, she will assume that role on Sept. 14 and will help shape the business’s environmental, social and governance strategy.

MASSIVE OIL SANDS MINE STUNG BY PIPELINE OUTAGE

Imperial Oil announced this morning that production at its Kearl oil sands mine has ceased as a result of an unspecified third-party diluent pipeline outage (though seems fair to connect the dots to the Inter Pipeline leak from the weekend). Imperial says it’s prepared to resume operations at Kearl once the pipeline is back up and running, but there’s no timeline on that for now.

ANOTHER S&P 500 RECORD

After taking a breather on Monday, the S&P 500 climbed to yet another record closing high yesterday. Futures are pointing to more gains at the start of trading today.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Dollarama’s second-quarter profit was stable, and beat expectations, at $0.46 per share as sales climbed above $1 billion in the period. The retailer says it incurred $34.3 million in direct costs related to COVID-19 health and safety measures during the second quarter.

-Fairfax Financial confirmed this morning it scooped up 90 per cent of BlackBerry’s US$365-million convertible debenture offering, which could eventually give Prem Watsa’s conglomerate a 16.6 per cent stake in the tech company.

-Yet another twist the in Calfrac Well Services saga: Wilks Brothers announced yesterday evening it plans to launch a takeover offer to acquire the company for $0.18 per share if Calfrac’s recapitalization plan is voted down by shareholders on Sept. 17. Calfrac said this morning it will consider and evaluate the offer when and if it’s received.

-A new survey from ADP shows almost half of working Canadians would prefer to be working from home at least three days per week, while 69 per cent of respondents say they would not take a cut to compensation in exchange for flexibility on WFH. The survey shows that young Canadians are particularly eager to work from home.

-Allied Properties REIT is raising $153.3 million in a private placement of units priced at $37 apiece. Proceeds are earmarked for funding its development program.

-The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it’s aiming to double the pace of pot store authorizations in the province from the current rate of 20 per month. If you missed it, check out David George-Cosh’s recent piece on hopeful store owners’ frustration with the lag in getting up and running.

-Back to IPOs for a moment: our Bloomberg News partners are reporting Bumble is preparing for an IPO that could value the dating app at up to US$8 billion.

-Reitmans says its shares will start trading on the TSX Venture exchange tomorrow after previously being delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian labour productivity, U.S. factory orders and durable goods orders

-Notable earnings: Dollarama, Macy's

-10:30 a.m. ET: Minister of economic development Melanie Joly and small business minister Mary Ng announce financial support for female entrepreneurs

-1:00 p.m. ET: Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O’Toole holds news conference in Ottawa

-1:00 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in Green Recovery Roundtable with environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson and stakeholders from B.C.

-Costco releases August sales results

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.