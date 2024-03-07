Here are five things you need to know this morning:

Nvidia insiders cashing in: Faced with a more than tripling of the value of their shares in the past year, insiders at AI powerhouse Nvidia are doing what you might expect: cashing in. Two insiders at the California-based chipmaker sold about US$180 million worth of stock in the company in recent days, according to regulatory filings. Bloomberg reports that Tench Coxe, who has been on Nvidia’s board since 1993, sold 200,000 shares on March 5 at $850.03 to $852.50, according to a filing. While Coxe still owns more than 3.7 million shares in the company, at current valuations the sale netted him more than $170 million. Another director, Mark Stevens, sold 12,000 shares on March 4 at $852.06 to $855.02, for proceeds of about $10 million. Insider transactions are always a little opaque (and for my money it’s always more interesting to note when insiders are buying versus when they’re selling), but it’s a noteworthy development for the company that is fast becoming the most important stock in the world. Nvidia is currently worth $2.2 trillion, behind only Microsoft and Apple in the rankings of the world’s most valuable public companies. The new stock sales come on the heels of other unnamed insiders at the company selling 99,000 shares worth roughly $80 million after the company’s blowout quarterly earnings last month.

Central bankers in the spotlight: A day after Canada’s central bank elected to hold rates steady, monetary policy will remain in the spotlight on Thursday as U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell is set to testify in front of lawmakers again. Powell told a Senate banking committee yesterday that the Fed is likely done hiking for this cycle, and that if things keep going the way they are, “it will likely be appropriate” to start cutting rates “at some point this year,” so his comments Thursday will be parsed for details of when exactly that might happen. In Canada, meanwhile, Bank of Canada head Tiff Macklem made it clear that while rates are indeed likely headed lower at some point, Canadians should not expect the trip down to be anywhere near as swift as the ride up. “It's very safe to say we're not going to be lowering rates at the pace we raised them,” was his answer to BNNBloomberg’s Jon Erlichman on Wednesday when asked about the timing of rate cuts.

Happy birthday to the TSX’s IPO drought: Canada’s biggest stock market is nearing a grim milestone, as it’s been almost an entire calendar year since a company went public on the TSX. In March of last year, Lithium Royalty Corp. raised $150 million in an initial public offering, but it’s been thin gruel ever since, as the appetite for new issuances has dried up. That lone IPO on the TSX makes 2023 the worst year for the exchange in 30 years (for comparison purposes there were more than 40 new issuances on the TSX in 2022). Even smaller Canadian exchanges home to startups and small caps are barely seeing any activity. Experts say the drought is likely to end sometime in the latter half of 2024, but even then only a trickle. A big part of the problem is that the types of companies that the TSX is well-known for are not in favour right now, muting demand. “If you look at the IPOs that are happening in the U.S., they aren’t in energy, they aren’t in mining, and they aren’t in banking and insurance,” Grant Kernaghan, head of Citigroup Inc.’s Canadian markets unit, told Bloomberg. “If Canada had an AI-related IPO, I’m sure it would fly off the shelves but it’s just that our economy isn’t focused on the sectors where investors want to put their money.”

Laurentian and ex-CEO squabble over severance: There’s a fascinating fight underway behind the scenes at Laurentian Bank, where the Montreal-based lender is still trying to cut ties with its former CEO Rania Llewellyn who was fired in October after a strategic review failed to find a buyer for the company. Llewellyn is arguably among the highest ranking women in the history of Canadian banking, as none of the Big 6 have ever had a female CEO. Although she was fired in October, the company’s annual proxy circular filed yesterday revealed that the amount of her “termination payment remains unresolved.” In an email to Bloomberg on Wednesday the company said it is “working towards a resolution with our former CEO. As these conversations are still ongoing, we cannot provide further information.” On the eve of International Women’s Day on Friday, this is one boardroom battle I’m keeping an eye on to see if severance packages have a wage gap of their own.

Panama mine closure to cost $800M: The Panamanian government says it will cost about US$800 million to close the massive Cobre Panama copper mine in the country. The mine, which is one of the largest copper deposits in the world, was unexpectedly ordered shut last year, throwing the outlook for its TSX-listed owner First Quantum Minerals into disarray. The country’s Trade and Industry Minister Jorge Rivera told reporters Wednesday that the closure will take between six and eight months to complete, and the government is looking at options to ensure the price tag doesn’t end up entirely on the state’s books. After dumping billions of dollars into the project and then having it unceremoniously shuttered, First Quantum is unlikely to want to pick up any more of the tab, so this stalemate is likely to continue through the country’s elections in May and beyond. Considering the massive scale of the project — aside from the eponymous canal, it’s the biggest chunk of Panama’s GDP by a wide margin — and the world’s need for copper, it seems inconceivable that the project is done for good.