Canada has made another move as it stakes positions in the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax this morning announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to supply this country with up to 76 million doses of its COVID vaccine, which is currently in Phase 2 trials. The arrangement, of course, is subject to the vaccine being green-lit by Health Canada. In a statement, Novavax said it would aim to start providing this country with the doses starting in the second quarter of next year. Earlier this month, the feds revealed plans to secure “millions of doses” of vaccines being developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

OBSIDIAN URGES DEAL WITH BONTERRA

Obsidian Energy has gone public with a non-binding offer to buy Bonterra Energy in an all-stock deal, framing it as the best way forward for a couple of companies that are struggling to maintain investors’ confidence and could be staring at the prospect of taking on more debt. In a letter to Bonterra’s chairman and CEO, interim Obsidian CEO Stephen Loukas pulls back the curtain on talks that he says have been going on since January 2019. He also indicated Obsidian is prepared to “pursue all options” if Bonterra doesn’t engage swiftly. We’re waiting for Bonterra’s response.

And that is not the only energy M&A file on our radar today: Whitecap Resources announced it’s buying NAL Resources in a $155-million all-stock deal that will see a subsidiary of Manulife Financial emerge as a major shareholder in the combined entity.

UPDATE FROM CANADA’S TOP BANKING REGULATOR

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions will provide an update today on certain measures it has introduced since the onset of COVID-19. The highest profile intervention was OSFI’s mid-March easing of the domestic stability buffer for systemically important banks – recall that move was touted as potentially unleashing $300 billion in lending capacity. But there’ve been many more under-the radar initiatives.

WHITHER CECRA

The oft-criticized Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program is set to expire today, barring another last-minute extension. I’ve lost track of how many times we’ve heard pleas for the federal government to switch gears to provide direct rent relief to struggling business leaders, rather than CECRA’s approach of relying on property owners to play ball.

SIX RECORDS IN A ROW

The S&P 500 enters the week riding a streak of six straight record closing highs. Over that span, the index has gained 3.6 per cent, with Salesforce.com (+29.4 per cent), The Gap (+20.3 per cent), and Carnival (+18.4 per cent) among the top percentage gainers.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Any potential sale of TikTok’s American operations is facing a new hurdle after China’s government asserted its role in the process by establishing new export rules that could allow Beijing to block a deal.

- Credit to our Bloomberg News partners for noting the post-IPO lockup on GFL Environmental insiders selling shares expires today. We’ll keep an eye out for any obvious market impact.

- Berkshire Hathaway today disclosed stakes of “slightly more” than five per cent in five Japan-based trading firms.

- Premium Brands announced a pair of acquisitions today: It’s buying Global Gourmet Foods and Allseas Fisheries in deals with a combined value of $139 million.

- United Airlines announced yesterday it’s scrapping change fees for flights within the United States, and starting in January it will loosen standby rules.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable data: China purchasing managers' index

- Notable earnings: Zoom Video Communications

- 9 a.m. ET: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions announces updates to COVID-19 regulatory measures (technical briefing at 10 a.m. ET)

- 9 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases costing note on CECRA extension to August.

- 11 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes announcement after visiting National Research Council of Canada research facility in Montreal (media availability to follow)

- 11:15 a.m. ET: General Motors Canada and government officials make announcement regarding environmental and energy sustainability at St. Catharines, Ont. propulsion plant

- 12 p.m. ET: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland makes announcement in Toronto about government’s response to COVID-19

- 1:40 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Trudeau holds roundtable with local businesses in Montreal to discuss impact of COVID-19

- Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program scheduled to expire

- Apple four-for-one stock split takes effect

- Tesla five-for-one stock split takes effect