Economists are expecting to see a gain of 0.8 per cent when monthly gross domestic product numbers are released by Statistics Canada at 8:30 a.m. Unfortunately, it’s data from what feels like a lifetime ago – October. So we’ll immediately turn our attention to the November flash estimate, which even then will fail to capture the impact of the wave of Omicron-induced restrictions that provinces have recently announced. We’ll get analysis of the numbers and insight into what to expect when December’s data is eventually released from ex-Bank of Canada Economist Charles St-Arnaud at 8:30 a.m.

HOW SHOPIFY OUTGUNNED ‘VAMPIRIC’ AMAZON

Brad Stone, who leads Bloomberg News’s global technology coverage, has an outstanding feature for Businessweek on how Shopify saw opportunity, and capitalized on it, when Amazon let its guard down. “While Amazon’s reputation as a vampiric partner to merchants was reinforced in 2020 by sellers’ testimony in front of a congressional subcommittee investigating Big Tech, Shopify suddenly emerged as their biggest ally,” he writes. The reporting is by no means universal praise for how Shopify, and its founder/CEO Tobi Lutke operate. And it also hints at how Amazon may be plotting to recover from what in hindsight can only be viewed as a strategic flub.

COVID WATCH

A couple of vaccine updates since yesterday’s closing bells. Novavax released initial data showing encouraging antibody response to Omicron after a third dose of its vaccine, and said it will start clinical studies of an Omicron-specific vaccine in the first quarter of next years. Its shares initially sank in after-hours trading, but are now up more than five per cent. Similarly, AstraZeneca this morning reported a “significant” rise in antibody levels against Omicron following a third dose of its vaccine. Canada has ordered 20 million Astra doses and is poised to purchase up to 76 million Novavax doses, pending Health Canada’s approval.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

U.K. natural gas futures are crashing today – down as much as 22 per cent. The Bloomberg terminal has pointed out that at least 10 ships with supplies are heading to the continent after a stunning surge in prices over the last couple of months. Perspective is important: even with today’s plunge, the commodity’s price is still up 524 per cent this year. Imagine the opportunity for Canada. We’ll refresh our chase for Alfred Sorenson, who has been trying for years to get an LNG project off the ground in Atlantic Canada.

Agnico Eagle is sending home its Nunavut-based workers after reporting a jump in COVID-19 cases at its properties in the territory. As a result, the miner said it’s expecting “minimal production” at the Nunavut operations for the remainder of this year, while saying it will prepare to resume production early in 2022.

Cascades issued a profit warning late yesterday, citing the impact of inflationary pressures, supply chain problems, and “uncertain” demand for its tissue products.

Canfor Pulp announced a partial suspension of production for up to 100 days at its mill in Prince George, B.C. for boiler maintenance (at a cost of $30 million).

