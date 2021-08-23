Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Quite a reversal this morning for global commodity prices, with the Bloomberg terminal’s GLCO screen awash in green. The standout for our purposes is West Texas Intermediate, which has been up as much as 3.5 per cent this morning after seven consecutive losing sessions. Goldman Sachs’ global head of commodities research, Jeffrey Currie, told clients today that oil was oversold and the COVID-19 Delta variant will prove to be “a transient event to oil demand”. And, like in all other markets, no doubt commodity traders are also waiting to take their cues from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

NATIONAL BANK GOES ZERO-COMMISSION

We’ve been wondering for a while when Canada’s banks will adopt the zero-commission standard that’s swept across the online brokerage industry, particularly in the United States. We got our answer this morning as National Bank said it will eliminate fees for online trading of Canadian and U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds. We’ll see how quickly the other Big Six lenders follow suit and will keep this in mind as we get set for earnings season, which starts tomorrow.

BROOKFIELD PLOWS AHEAD WITH INTER PIPE DEAL

The news came down late Friday evening that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners secured sufficient support to proceed with its takeover of Inter Pipeline after almost two-thirds of shares not already owned by Brookfield were tendered by the latest deadline. So now the offer is being extended until Sept. 3 to allow others to tender to the offer of $20 per share in cash or 0.25 of a Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. share.

BITCOIN AT THREE-MONTH HIGH

The world’s most-watched cryptocurrency is trading above US$50,000 for the first time since May, marking a symbolic moment in Bitcoin’s turnaround. We’ll gather views on how much higher momentum can carry it as Bitcoin attempts to fully reverse the nearly 53 per cent plunge that it suffered from peak to trough earlier this year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Trillium Therapeutics will be the stock to watch today on the TSX after the oncology company announced it agreed to be purchased by Pfizer for US$18.50 per share in cash.

Canada’s small business owners appear to be split on being forced to handle vaccine passport requirements. A Canadian Federation of Independent Business survey shows fewer than half of respondents would support a passport for their staff or customers (48 and 37 per cent, respectively). However, support jumps to 55 per cent when the issue is framed as an alternative to another lockdown.

Hexo shares are stabilizing this morning, trading a couple percentage points higher in the pre-market. That’s after more than a quarter (27.5 per cent) of the company’s value was wiped out on Friday as investors jeered dilution after the pot producer announced a financing. If you missed it, check out our interview with Hexo’s CEO here.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS