Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

The price of oil climbed above US$70 per barrel overnight for the first time since 2014 ahead of an imminent decision by Donald Trump about sanctions on Iran. The U.S. president is set to decide by Saturday whether he'll extend, waive or renegotiate sanction relief that dates back to 2015. Today we'll consider the stakes for OPEC, North American oil producers and consumers.

FEDS’ TONE TO BLAME FOR COMPETITIVENESS WOES: POLL

Finance Minister Bill Morneau refused to buy into the argument that Canada’s competitiveness is on the rocks when we spoke with him Friday afternoon. Our audience, however, has some pretty strong views on the matter. Thirty-eight per cent of respondents to BNNBloomberg.ca poll Friday said the overall tone from the federal government is the main culprit in damaging this country’s competitiveness. Taxation came in second (26 per cent), with energy regulatory uncertainty close behind (24 per cent) and carbon policies a distant fourth (11 per cent). If you missed it, check out John Risley pound the table on Bloomberg Markets over the government being “desperately worried about optics around being too close to business.”

Business community is dismayed Ottawa is not engaging with us: John Risley John Risley, founder of Clearwater Fine Foods and now president of CFFI Ventures, joins BNN Bloomberg for a look at how business is going and Canada’s overall competitiveness.

NAFTA TALKS RESUME

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland goes back to the negotiating table today with her U.S. and Mexican counterparts in a bid to reach, at minimum, a symbolic preliminary agreement on NAFTA 2.0. Automotive rules of origin remain the primary sticking point. We’ll weigh the likelihood of a deal today. Worth pointing out that for all the headlines about uncertainty, investors have been driving up shares of Canada’s dominant auto parts makers. Martinrea has surged 54 per cent since talks began in August, Magna is up almost 31 per cent, and Linamar shares have risen almost 7 per cent despite some wild swings along the way.

MUSK STRETCHED TOO THIN?

Tesla. SpaceX. Hyperloop. Boring Company. Now, confectionery. Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday he’s “starting a candy company & it’s going to be amazing. … I am super super serious.” Just one more project for the rock star executive who demonstrated last week he’s not afraid of a little tension. Wouldn’t mind hearing some insight on whether Musk’s ambition risks leading him astray.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The Conference Board of Canada is out with a new report underscoring the impact of this country's challenges vis-a-vis competitiveness. The Index of Business Confidence fell to the lowest level in 18 months in the first quarter of 2018, with businesses citing government policies, access to labour and overall concern about competitiveness.

-Warren Buffett was back at it on Apple this morning, saying in an interview with CNBC he’d “love to own 100% of” the iPhone maker.

-Nestle is paying US$7.15 billion for the global licensing rights to sell Starbucks products in stores.

-Noteworthy overseas mover: Air France-KLM has been down as much as 14 per cent this morning amid the resignation of CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Nutrien, Mosaic, Inter Pipeline, Sleep Country Canada

-NAFTA ministers resume renegotiations in Washington, D.C.

-2:30 p.m. ET: Senate Standing Committee on Social Affairs holds hearing on Bill C-45 (Cannabis Act)

-6:00 p.m. ET: Ontario provincial party leaders debate

