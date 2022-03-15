Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The rout in oil prices is continuing today as the investing world sorts through Ukraine-Russia talks, China’s attempt to distance itself from the barrage of global sanctions directed at Moscow (and its domestic battle to contain COVID), and the U.S. Federal Reserve decision that looms tomorrow. West Texas Intermediate crude has been down more than nine per cent this morning, and has tumbled more than 20 per cent since the surge to US$130.50 per barrel last week. We’ll chase insight on the outlook for oil and its entire ecosystem (keep in mind that just yesterday, BMO was talking up the investing case for the oilfield services sector). Only one of the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s subgroups has been harder hit than energy since the start of last week: info tech. And since the start of the year, the group has tumbled 44 per cent. We’re chasing perspective on the investment case (or not) for tech stocks.

RUSSIA DEFAULT WATCH

The invasion of Ukraine is causing a world of hurt of Russia’s economy. Check out the WB screen on the Bloomberg terminal, which shows the yield on debt coming due in 2031 sitting at 13.02 per cent. Compare that to the EMEA region’s economic powerhouse, where Germany can borrow 10-year money at a yield of just 0.35 per cent. No surprise then that our Bloomberg partners have thrown a small army at covering the possibility of a Russian default as approximately US$117 million in interest payments start coming due tomorrow. As for what happens if payments are missed (or made in a currency other than the denomination of the debt), that’s where things get messy. “As a practical matter, people may have to just stare at each other for a little bit,” is how restructuring expert Tuck Hardie described it in Bloomberg’s reporting.

ROGERS-SHAW, ONE YEAR LATER

It was last March 15 when Rogers Communications announced a long-awaited agreement to acquire Shaw Communications. As we were reminded in the last 24 hours or so, the deal still has to clear regulatory hurdles. And that’s likely the reason why Shaw shares are trading at a discount to the takeover offer of $40.50 per share, and have in fact never once touched the takeout price since the deal was announced. We’ll chase insight on downside and upside risk in the weeks ahead.

THE MOST INCREDIBLE STORY OF THE DAY

AMC Entertainment is getting into the mining business (?). The movie theatre operator that got swept up in last year’s meme stock rally announced this morning that it’s tag-teaming with renowned Canadian investor Eric Sprott on an investment in Hycroft Mining Corporation. AMC and Sprott will both invest $27.9 million in Hycroft, which will give both parties 21.8-per-cent stakes in the company. AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a release what most of us are probably thinking: “To state the obvious, one would not normally think that a movie theatre company’s core competency includes gold or silver mining,” he said, before explaining that AMC’s experience dealing with a liquidity crunch will be beneficial to Hycroft as it attempts to “lengthen its financial runway.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

All the major components of China ’s overnight data dump (year-to-date industrial production, retail sales, fixed-asset investment) exceeded expectations. Have to wonder what data for this month will look like, considering efforts to contain COVID cases in that country.

’s overnight data dump (year-to-date industrial production, retail sales, fixed-asset investment) exceeded expectations. Have to wonder what data for this month will look like, considering efforts to contain COVID cases in that country. Westport Fuel Systems shares are jumping in pre-market trading after the Vancouver-based play on clean tech managed to narrowly beat expectations in the fourth quarter despite a small drop in fourth-quarter revenue, which the company attributed to semiconductor shortages.

shares are jumping in pre-market trading after the Vancouver-based play on clean tech managed to narrowly beat expectations in the fourth quarter despite a small drop in fourth-quarter revenue, which the company attributed to semiconductor shortages. Montreal-based Guru Organic Energy Corp. posted double-digit (22 per cent) volume growth in its latest quarter, but that didn’t help it achieve profitability as marketing expenses picked up. The company’s net and adjusted losses ballooned from a year earlier. Kumutha will dig into this and explore why analysts seem to love the stock (all four tracked by Bloomberg have buy recommendations, consensus 12-month price target implies 90 per cent upside).

posted double-digit (22 per cent) volume growth in its latest quarter, but that didn’t help it achieve profitability as marketing expenses picked up. The company’s net and adjusted losses ballooned from a year earlier. Kumutha will dig into this and explore why analysts seem to love the stock (all four tracked by Bloomberg have buy recommendations, consensus 12-month price target implies 90 per cent upside). Spin Master announced this morning it has been awarded US$2.4 million in damages after a China court ruled in the Canadian toy maker’s favour in counterfeiting cases. “The outcomes send a clear message that malicious infringement of IP rights will cost counterfeiters,” Spin Master said in its release.

announced this morning it has been awarded US$2.4 million in damages after a China court ruled in the Canadian toy maker’s favour in counterfeiting cases. “The outcomes send a clear message that malicious infringement of IP rights will cost counterfeiters,” Spin Master said in its release. Tim Hortons announced a joint venture in India that will lead to 300 stores being opened in that country over the next decade.

announced a joint venture in India that will lead to 300 stores being opened in that country over the next decade. Walmart is opening a tech hub in Toronto. The retailer announced the plan this morning, pointing to the city's abundance of STEM graduates. Initially, it's looking for 45 associates, and said that will expand to "several hundred" tech jobs over the next year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS