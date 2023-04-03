Oil prices are surging – up as much as eight per cent this morning – after OPEC+ blindsided traders with a surprise production cut. The cartel is taking a hatchet to production quotas, announcing a further curtailment of 1.16 million barrels per day starting in May and running through the end of this year, further crimping supply at a time when prices have been drifting lower. Between yesterday’s announcement, last fall’s two million barrel per day production cut and Russia’s voluntary decision to trim output by a half million barrels per day, we’re now looking at quotas that are about 3.66 million barrels lower than what we saw last summer. Now, as always, there are shades of gray here – for all intents and purposes, many OPEC+ members aren’t actually able to fulfill their current production quotas due to myriad factors (insufficient refining capacity, production troubles, that sort of thing), so the cuts on paper don’t necessarily translate perfectly to the cuts in reality. In any case, we’ll be keeping a close eye on both oil prices and shares of Canadian producers throughout the day.



TAKING THE TEMPERATURE ON BUSINESS, CONSUMER SENTIMENT

We’re poised to get the latest read on business and consumer sentiment a little later this morning, when the Bank of Canada releases its quarterly Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer expectations at 10:30 a.m. EDT. By and large, we’re expecting some similar themes we’ve seen in recent quarters, namely how higher rates and inflation running solidly above the Bank of Canada’s target rate are impacting sentiment. Last time around, the rising rate environment and concerns over tempered consumer spending due to higher inflation dampened things on the business outlook side, while consumers were anticipating a mild or moderate recession over the course of the next year (and expressed frustration over high food prices, which, it should be noted, haven’t abated.)



TECK SPURNS GLENCORE’S UNSOLICITED APPROACH

Looks like Glencore plc has its eye on Teck Resources, and Teck is having none of it. Teck says its board received, and unanimously rejected, and unsolicited and “opportunistic” acquisition proposal from the global commodities heavyweight, declaring that Teck is not contemplating a sale of the entire company at this time. According to Teck, Glencore’s plan would involve merging the two businesses’ coal units and immediately spinning them out, leaving said coal business heavily weighted to thermal coal used in power generation, a less than ideal scenario in Teck’s view during global decarbonization efforts. The timing of all this is interesting – Teck currently plans to hive off its own coal business, albeit one that’s mostly steelmaking coal, in order to focus on the battery metals side of things (mostly copper), and recently got out of the oil business with its sale of its minority stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project.



OVINTIV MAKES US$4.3 BILLION BET ON SHALE

The company formerly known as EnCana is making a splash in America’s energy heartland, with Ovintiv announcing a US$4.3 billion deal to acquire oil and gas assets from private equity firm EnCap investments in the Permian basin. The deal will add about 1,000 well locations to Ovintiv’s operations, along with about 65,000 acres in the Permian’s Midland Basin. Concurrent to the deal, Ovintiv has reached an agreement to sell the entirety of its Bakken assets in North Dakota’s Williston Basin to a different portfolio company of funds managed by EnCap for US$825 million. And just for good measure, Ovintiv is also returning some more cash to shareholders, announcing a 20 per cent quarterly dividend increase to boost the payout to $0.30 per share.



OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Endeavour Group – the owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship – is buying World Wrestling Entertainment for US$9.3 billion including debt in a deal that links up two of the premium offerings in combat sports entertainment.

Tesla has notched another quarter of record deliveries after some aggressive price cuts, delivering nearly 433,000 vehicles in the first quarter – up 36 per cent year-over-year, and four per cent sequentially.

Saputo is selling a pair of fresh milk processing facilities in Australia for $95 million to grocer Coles Group

WonderFi, Coinsquare and CoinSmart are combining to create Canada’s largest regulated crypto asset trading platform, confirming earlier reporting by BNN Bloomberg.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS