West Texas Intermediate crude oil has traded above US$40 per barrel for the first time since March 6 after OPEC+ did exactly as expected this weekend by confirming its plan to extend existing production cuts by one month (sidebar: for the first time that I can remember, Canada got a nod in the press release detailing the decision). As always, compliance is key – and in this round, OPEC and its allies said countries that don’t hit their targets in May and June will be required to make extra cuts in July-September.

TSX RALLY

The S&P/TSX Composite Index enters the week at a three-month high after Friday’s 326-point surge. The index has now soared 41.2 per cent since the March 23 low and every single one of its members is in positive territory since then, with Metro Inc. ranking as the laggard with its 7.6 per cent gain. How much longer can central banks’ stimulus and hope that economic re-openings will go off without a hitch fuel equities? We’ll continue addressing that question with market professionals.

IN CONVERSATION WITH FORMER CMHC CHAIR

With less than a month to go before the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s new insurance requirements take effect, former chairman Robert Kelly joins Jon Erlichman this morning to share his perspective on the timing of the rule changes – which include tightening debt servicing ratios and credit score requirements, while also limiting borrowing for the purposes of funding down payments, as of Canada Day.

BACKING UP WORDS WITH ACTION

After countless statements from corporations about the need to address racial diversity, we were reminded Friday that words won’t be enough. “We’re going to remember three months, six months from now that you made these bold statements and really hold you accountable to that,” Canadian Association of Urban Financial Professionals president Meryl Afrika told us, warning also that employees and consumers will make “conscious decisions on where and how we move our money in this economy.” We’ll keep the conversation going today with Cisco Canada president Rola Dagher.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Our Bloomberg News partners are reporting AstraZeneca approached Gilead Sciences last month about a potential merger. No details about the terms of what would likely rank as the healthcare industry’s largest deal are known. Gilead, of course, has been in the spotlight during the pandemic thanks to its potential COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir.

-Demand for medical-gear exports and a 16.7 per cent plunge in imports helped propel China’s trade surplus to a record high in May, according to data released over the weekend.

-We’ll watch shares of PG&E today after the embattled American utility company announced plans to raise US$5.75 billion in an equity offering as part of its plan to eventually get out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian housing starts

-8:45 a.m. ET: Economic Development minister Mélanie Joly, Montreal mayor Valerie Plante, Quebec Economy minister Pierre Fitzgibbon hold news conference in Montreal on emergency support for small and medium-sized businesses

-11:15 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from Ottawa

-Statistics Canada releases study "Inequality in the feasibility of working from home during and after COVID-19"

-World Bank to release updated forecasts for global economy

-New York City expected to begin first phase of reopening economy

