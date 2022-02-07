Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

After six straight days of gains, the price of oil has been slipping this morning. We’ll track how that factors into trading on the S&P/TSX Composite Index after it posted the strongest return of the major North American indices last week. More broadly, futures are pointing to a muted open after last week’s wild tech-driven swings.

HOUSING GRAVY TRAIN

Looks like most Canadians don’t share Peter Routledge’s cautious view that home prices in some markets could plunge 20 per cent. The latest Nanos Research numbers for our Bloomberg News partners show that 64 per cent of respondents to a survey expect the value of homes in their neighbourhood will rise over the next six months. That’s up four percentage points from the prior survey.

IN CONVERSATION WITH NAFTOGAZ CEO

Our CTV News colleague Omar Sachedina recently sat down for a wide-ranging conversation with the head of Ukraine’s largest oil and gas company about the role that natural gas and pipelines play in the possibility of a Russian invasion of that country. Naftogaz Chief Executive Yuriy Vitrenko explained why Nord Stream 2 is a wild card for the timing of conflict, discussed why Europe would “immediately feel the effect of a full-scale war” before that pipeline is operating, and why he thinks the “macho man” image that Russian President Vladimir Putin portrays to the world doesn’t align with Russia’s economic reality.

BAY STREET OFFICE SPACE UPDATE

David George-Cosh will be in the heart of Toronto’s financial district today for updates on the return-to-office timeline. As Kevin Orland recently reported for Bloomberg News, Bank of Montreal is expected to start welcoming back investment and corporate bankers to its offices this week. We’ll get a sense of what that looks like on Bay Street after two years of being hollowed out by the pandemic.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Peloton Interactive shares have been surging in pre-market trading thanks to a flurry of leaks about takeover interest. Amazon.com Inc. and Nike are among the reported suitors.

shares have been surging in pre-market trading thanks to a flurry of leaks about takeover interest. Amazon.com Inc. and Nike are among the reported suitors. Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek is attempting to navigate another wave of damage control after the repeated use of a racial slur on Joe Rogan’s program was brought to the fore. In a letter to staff that was obtained by numerous media outlets, Ek said he “condemns” Rogan’s use of the slur, but gave zero indication that Spotify won’t continue to give him a platform.

Chief Executive Daniel Ek is attempting to navigate another wave of damage control after the repeated use of a racial slur on Joe Rogan’s program was brought to the fore. In a letter to staff that was obtained by numerous media outlets, Ek said he “condemns” Rogan’s use of the slur, but gave zero indication that Spotify won’t continue to give him a platform. A pair of low-cost U.S. airlines are combining. Frontier Airlines announced this morning it has agreed to buy Spirit Airlines in a US$2.9-billion cash and stock deal that lands at a 19 per cent premium to Spirit’s closing price on Friday. Frontier’s shareholders will walk away owning 51.5 per cent of the combined company if the deal closes.

announced this morning it has agreed to buy in a US$2.9-billion cash and stock deal that lands at a 19 per cent premium to Spirit’s closing price on Friday. Frontier’s shareholders will walk away owning 51.5 per cent of the combined company if the deal closes. Quick note for index trackers: S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Friday that Hydro One will take Kirkland Lake Gold’s spot in the S&P/TSX 60 Index as of Feb. 9.

will take Kirkland Lake Gold’s spot in the S&P/TSX 60 Index as of Feb. 9. We’re watching shares of Westport Fuel Systems after it was bought out of a joint-venture by Cummins for US$20 million. Its Nasdaq-listed shares have been up more than five per cent in pre-market trading.

