Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude slipped below US$90 per barrel today for the first time this week. Geopolitics continue to be at play, now with a bit of hope on the Russia-Ukraine diplomacy front after the U.S. State Department said Secretary Antony Blinken is planning to meet with his Russian counterpart next week. Separately, for those who may be worried that shale producers won’t be able to resist the urge to drill, check out this quote from Scott Sheffield, who leads Pioneer Natural Resources: “Whether it’s $150 oil, $200 oil, or $100 oil, we’re not going to change our growth plans,” he told Bloomberg Television. He also suggested U.S. President Joe Biden would be out of luck if he calls asking Pioneer to ramp up output: “I’ll tell him we have a pact. It’s all about the shareholders.”

FOLLOW (A BIT LESS OF) THE MONEY

After some initial arrests late yesterday, Ottawa Police has been serving notice overnight on Twitter, including a warning that checkpoints remain in place for travel within the secured area. Meanwhile, the crackdown on funding may not be quite as far-reaching as initially thought: Bloomberg News is citing a government official who said the measures only apply from 9 p.m. ET Tuesday onward – meaning the millions upon millions of dollars that were raised prior to then apparently won’t be under the microscope.

‘UNMISTAKABLE SIGNS OF REVIVAL’

Those are the words of Air Canada President and Chief Executive Michael Rousseau, as the airline swung to positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and reported revenue that exceeded expectations at $2.73 billion, compared to just $827 million a year earlier. But in a sign that the industry is still a long way from a complete rebound, Air Canada said it’s planning to boost capacity 243 per cent in this quarter from a year earlier; however, that will still leave capacity 44 per cent below the comparable pre-pandemic quarter. And in a pain point, note the fuel cost that Air Canada faced in the quarter: 83.9 cents per litre, compared to 50.4 cents a year earlier.

‘COORDINATED AND CRIMINAL ATTACK’ ON COASTAL GASLINK

Pictures of damaged equipment and facilities have been posted to the Coastal Gaslink website after what’s being described as a “violent attack” by axe-wielding perpetrators. The pipeline is being built to supply LNG Canada and has previously attracted protests. Coastal Gaslink said the latest incident is believed to have caused millions of dollars in damage.

AWAITING BANK EARNINGS SEASON

It feels like we’re about to get a placeholder batch of results from Canada’s Big Six, starting with Royal Bank of Canada next Thursday, seeing as how it’s central bank liftoff that’s the next major catalyst for the lenders. Here's a preview of what to expect from the banks’ fiscal first quarter. And, the Big Six picked up some new analyst coverage last night. Mike Rizvanovic, who used to cover the space at Credit Suisse, initiated coverage in his new role at Stifel. He has buy recommendations on BMO, Scotia, and National; the others are rated hold.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Dream Office Real Estate Trust said last night its occupancy rate (including commitments) inched up to 85.5 per cent in the fourth quarter from 84.6 per cent in the prior quarter, but it was still several percentage points below year-ago levels. We’ll get the latest insight on the outlook for office life when Dream Chief Executive Michael Cooper speaks with Greg at 3:30 p.m.

said last night its occupancy rate (including commitments) inched up to 85.5 per cent in the fourth quarter from 84.6 per cent in the prior quarter, but it was still several percentage points below year-ago levels. We’ll get the latest insight on the outlook for office life when Dream Chief Executive Michael Cooper speaks with Greg at 3:30 p.m. Yamana Gold announced record quarterly cash flow of US$238.2 million late yesterday, alongside record production. Executive Chair Peter Marrone joins Andy at 11:30 a.m.

announced record quarterly cash flow of US$238.2 million late yesterday, alongside record production. Executive Chair Peter Marrone joins Andy at 11:30 a.m. We’ll watch shares in Ritchie Bros. today after the auctioneer reported a 37 per cent plunge in fourth-quarter net income, and an adjusted profit that fell short of expectations. Chief Executive Ann Fandozzi said her company faced a “very challenging supply environment” in the quarter.

today after the auctioneer reported a 37 per cent plunge in fourth-quarter net income, and an adjusted profit that fell short of expectations. Chief Executive Ann Fandozzi said her company faced a “very challenging supply environment” in the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. had news for yield-hunting shareholders last night: its monthly dividend is going up 8.3 per cent to $0.065 per share. As of the close of trading yesterday, PZA shares had a 29.2 per cent total return over the last year, compared to 18.4 per cent for the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

had news for yield-hunting shareholders last night: its monthly dividend is going up 8.3 per cent to $0.065 per share. As of the close of trading yesterday, PZA shares had a 29.2 per cent total return over the last year, compared to 18.4 per cent for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Postmedia announced late last night that the maturity on its first- and second-lien debt is being extended about three and a half years to 2027. As of Nov. 30, the total principal outstanding on those obligations was $256.6 million. That’s been chipped down by at least $15 million after a repayment disclosed last night. Postmedia also announced it’s buying Brunswick News from J.D. Irving.

announced late last night that the maturity on its first- and second-lien debt is being extended about three and a half years to 2027. As of Nov. 30, the total principal outstanding on those obligations was $256.6 million. That’s been chipped down by at least $15 million after a repayment disclosed last night. Postmedia also announced it’s buying Brunswick News from J.D. Irving. Retail sales fell 1.8 per cent in December. On a volume basis, sales were down 2.5 per cent. Blame public health restrictions around COVID-19 for the uncharacteristic drop in activity during the holiday season. Statistics Canada also noted that 15 per cent of retailers were still dealing with problems in that month stemming from severe flooding in November. StatsCan also included a flash estimate for a 2.4 per cent rise in retail sales in January.

fell 1.8 per cent in December. On a volume basis, sales were down 2.5 per cent. Blame public health restrictions around COVID-19 for the uncharacteristic drop in activity during the holiday season. Statistics Canada also noted that 15 per cent of retailers were still dealing with problems in that month stemming from severe flooding in November. StatsCan also included a flash estimate for a 2.4 per cent rise in retail sales in January. Uni-Select shares surged in early trading after the Quebec-based automotive parts distributor reported a nine-per-cent jump in fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted profit that more than doubled the average estimate. In a note to clients, Zachary Evershed from National Bank said Uni-Select “is in fighting shape” to hunt for M&A opportunities as its debt levels improve.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS