The GLCO screen of global commodity prices on the Bloomberg terminal is awash in red today as the rapidly spreading COVID-19 Delta strain spurs concerns about global growth. Nowhere is the impact more acute than in the energy sector, where the price of West Texas Intermediate crude was down 4.5 per cent early this morning. It’s a great day for us to be catching up with Canoe Financial’s Rafi Tahmazian, who joins Greg on The Close shortly after 3 p.m.

IN CONVERSATION WITH TITANS OF GOLD INDUSTRY

If precious metals are more to your taste, you won’t find a better place for industry insight today than BNN Bloomberg. It starts a few minutes past 8 a.m., when Barrick Gold Chief Executive Mark Bristow joins us just a few hours after reporting adjusted second-quarter profit that beat the average estimate despite a modest downturn in output. In the earnings release, Bristow took some jabs at his peers and preached Barrick’s strategy of “running its business for the long term instead of focusing on short-term gains.” A little later in The Open, we’ll be joined by Sprott CEO Peter Grosskopf. The backdrop is a gold price that’s tumbled almost nine per cent since the start of June.

LOOSENING THE BORDER

As of this morning, fully vaccinated Americans are being welcomed back into Canada for non-essential travel. A potential headache was dodged at the 11th hour as the government announced a tentative agreement late Friday night that brought an abrupt end to work-to-rule action by approximately 9,000 Canadian border agents. We’ll explore what the potential influx of U.S. visitors could mean for the economy with a senior vice-president from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business at 10:30 a.m.

BUSY TIMES FOR BROOKFIELD

Brookfield Infrastructure has extended the deadline on its cash and stock offer to buy Inter Pipeline until Aug. 20 after falling just short of the necessary support threshold. According to a release, 52 per cent of IPL shares were tendered by 7 p.m. ET Friday; the minimum condition is for 55 per cent to be handed over. And there’s more Brookfield news this morning as the financial giant bulks up in the insurance sector. This morning, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners announced it’s buying American National, whose roots date back to 1905, for US$5.1 billion cash.

Ritchie Bros. is expanding overseas with a deal to acquire Euro Auctions. The takeover is worth US$1.08 billion including assumed debt, and will be financed with cash on hand and new debt.

is expanding overseas with a deal to acquire Euro Auctions. The takeover is worth US$1.08 billion including assumed debt, and will be financed with cash on hand and new debt. Berkshire Hathaway ’s operating earnings slipped in the second quarter the conglomerate’s core insurance unit’s profit was more than halved. Total net income rose, however, as Berkshire registered US$21 billion in investment gains and was spared from another hefty impairment like it took a year earlier on Precision Castparts

’s operating earnings slipped in the second quarter the conglomerate’s core insurance unit’s profit was more than halved. Total net income rose, however, as Berkshire registered US$21 billion in investment gains and was spared from another hefty impairment like it took a year earlier on Precision Castparts Exfo announced this morning that the privatization offer from its founder, Germain Lamonde, has been sweetened to US$6.25 per share from US$6.00. The company also said that investors holding 14.75 per cent of its subordinate shares not owned by the buyer have agreed to support the transaction. The deal goes to a vote on Friday. The revised offer still falls well short of the US$8.00 that Viavi Solutions put on the table.

announced this morning that the privatization offer from its founder, Germain Lamonde, has been sweetened to US$6.25 per share from US$6.00. The company also said that investors holding 14.75 per cent of its subordinate shares not owned by the buyer have agreed to support the transaction. The deal goes to a vote on Friday. The revised offer still falls well short of the US$8.00 that Viavi Solutions put on the table. Lightspeed shares fell more than five per cent in early trading after the digital commerce platform announced it was selling 7 million shares. Proceeds will go toward bolstering the company’s balance sheet so it can “pursue its growth strategies.” Lightspeed shares had jumped 13.6 per cent this month alone as of the close of trading Friday.

