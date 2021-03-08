Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Oil prices punched through new multi-year highs today after Saudi Arabia foiled an attack on a crucial export facility. Brent rose above US$71 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate reached its highest level since October 2018 after the Saudis said they blocked Yemen’s attempted drone and missile strike on the Ras Tanura terminal, which our Bloomberg News partners point out has capacity to handle daily exports representing almost 7 per cent of global oil demand.

MARKET WATCH

We begin again by looking to the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield as the primary driver: it remains near 1.6 per cent this morning; and with that, we see U.S. equity futures slipping, with the Nasdaq facing the most pronounced pressure. Helping to frame our market coverage today: U.S. President Joe Biden’s US$1.9-trillion COVID relief package is back in the House’s hands after narrowly clearing a Senate vote over the weekend. Our in-depth market analysis today begins with Amy Wu Silverman from RBC at 9:30 a.m. And on this International Women’s Day, we’re looking forward to a discussion about how diversity impacts the investing landscape with Bank of America Securities ESG Equity Strategist Marisa Sullivan at 8:30 a.m.

COVID WATCH

Non-essential retailers in Canada’s largest city can resume operations today, albeit in dramatically scaled back fashion. Toronto and the nearby Peel region (which includes the cities of Mississauga and Brampton, and has a population of more than 1.5 million) move back into lockdown today, which is actually a relief after weeks in a stay-at-home order. As a result, non-essential retailers can re-open their doors at 25 per cent capacity. And in a week when we’ll be paying exceptionally close attention to what the Bank of Canada has to say about the pandemic’s economic impact, we note this morning that The Globe and Mail is reporting the feds have ruled out a March budget.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Gamestop shares have been up 10 per cent after the embattled retailer confirmed an earlier Bloomberg report that Chewy.com Founder Ryan Cohen, who already sits on Gamestop’s board, has been tapped to lead its e-commerce pivot.

’s Exchange service that’s sweeping the globe and catching the FBI’s eye. It’s been estimated that tens of thousands of business have been affected by the breach. General Electric shares are moving higher in pre-market trading amid reports that the big conglomerate is closing in on a deal to combine its GE Capital Aviation Services business with rival aircraft leasing firm AerCap.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS