Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

As expected, today's jobs numbers weren't pretty – at least in this country. Canada shed 200,100 positions last month as public health measures designed to curb Omicron weighed on the labour market. It was the first monthly loss of jobs since May, and it pushed the unemployment rate to 6.5 per cent from 6.0 per cent. It was a different story in the United States, where employers added 467,000 people to their payrolls -- that's almost quadruple the median estimate. Cherry on top: December's jobs growth was revised to 510,000 from the originally reported 199,000. Predictably, the Canadian dollar fell sharply against the greenback after the numbers were released.

OIL MOVES TOWARD US$100

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude climbed up to US$92.16 per barrel early this morning, that’s the highest level since October 2014. We know the supply-demand dynamics that have made oil’s collapse into negative territory in 2020 a distant memory. We’ll keep chasing top strategists on how far momentum can carry the commodity, the outlook for energy stocks that have insulated the S&P/TSX Composite Index from the tech wreck, and what it means for government finances in this country.

AMAZON IMPRESSES

This week has reminded us that even though they're lumped together, all FAANGs aren't created equal. After Meta’s thrashing yesterday, Amazon.com Inc. shares have been up more than 10 per cent in early trading despite an underwhelming sales forecast and mere single-digit growth in the latest quarter (not to mention cash flow heading in the wrong direction). However, the company is flexing its pricing power, announcing U.S. (but not Canadian) Prime membership fees are going up due to inflationary pressures and what Amazon described as "continued expansion of benefits." Digging deep into the results, it’s clear where the company’s profit is coming from: AWS. It accounted for all of the company’s operating income in the fourth quarter as sales surged 40 per cent year-over-year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Wrapping up a busy week for real estate data : The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers this morning reported a 27 per cent year-over-year drop in January sales across the Montreal Metropolitan Area. On the island of Montreal, sales fell at a slower rate (21 per cent). And here’s something that’s unfamiliar to those of us in Toronto: new listings rose two per cent year-over-year. The brokers acknowledged in a release that tighter public health restrictions factored into activity last month.

: The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers this morning reported a 27 per cent year-over-year drop in January sales across the Montreal Metropolitan Area. On the island of Montreal, sales fell at a slower rate (21 per cent). And here’s something that’s unfamiliar to those of us in Toronto: new listings rose two per cent year-over-year. The brokers acknowledged in a release that tighter public health restrictions factored into activity last month. Snap bucked the trend of disappointing user numbers from the tech sector. The social networking app’s daily active user base rose 20 per cent in the fourth quarter to 319 million. And its revenue forecast for this quarter is above the average estimate (though below what it just delivered in the fourth quarter). Its shares have been up more than 50 per cent in pre-market trading.

bucked the trend of disappointing user numbers from the tech sector. The social networking app’s daily active user base rose 20 per cent in the fourth quarter to 319 million. And its revenue forecast for this quarter is above the average estimate (though below what it just delivered in the fourth quarter). Its shares have been up more than 50 per cent in pre-market trading. Sticking with tech, Open Text shares are slipping in pre-market trading after the Canadian enterprise software company posted slower growth and a drop in profit in its fiscal second quarter. Its chief executive joins us at 10:30 a.m.

shares are slipping in pre-market trading after the Canadian enterprise software company posted slower growth and a drop in profit in its fiscal second quarter. Its chief executive joins us at 10:30 a.m. Inflation is weighing on Ford ’s outlook as the automaker aims to ride the wave of demand for electric vehicles. Ford said it’s expecting continued commodity cost pressure, as well as ongoing supply chain problems, this year as it forecasts adjusted profit that could fall short of Wall Street’s expectations.

’s outlook as the automaker aims to ride the wave of demand for electric vehicles. Ford said it’s expecting continued commodity cost pressure, as well as ongoing supply chain problems, this year as it forecasts adjusted profit that could fall short of Wall Street’s expectations. Innergex Renewable Energy shares slumped at the start of trading after the company announced it’s paying $381 million for 332 megawatts of wind assets in Chile. Including debt, the deal is worth $871 million. Innergex said it will raise $187 million in a bought deal and private placement of its shares to help finance the purchase.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS