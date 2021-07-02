Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The meeting of OPEC+ nations is going into overtime today after the United Arab Emirates torpedoed a plan to hike production yesterday as it took exception with how its quota would be calculated. And so, the cartel and its allies run the risk of losing their grip on a market that they’ve so carefully managed during the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate crude oil is holding above US$75 per barrel, after touching US$76 yesterday for the first time since October 2018. We’ll track developments throughout the day.

JOBS DAY IN THE U.S.

American employers just added the most jobs since last August. Non-farm payrolls rose by 850,000 positions last month; that exceeded the estimate by a wide margin and marks the most significant hiring spree since almost 1.6 million jobs were added in August 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly inched up to 5.9% in June even as the labour force participation rate held steady at 61.6%.

GLOBAL TAX OVERHAUL GAINS TRACTION

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development yesterday announced 130 nations and jurisdictions have endorsed an attempt to balance the playing field on corporate taxation, with a minimum rate of at least 15 per cent. “After years of intense work and negotiations, this historic package will ensure that large multinational companies pay their fair share of tax everywhere,” OECD Secretary-General Matthias Cormann said in a statement. But it’s by no means a done deal, as legislative risks loom. Not to mention the holdout that’s conspicuous by its absence: Ireland.

BEZOS PREPARES TO PASS THE TORCH

This is Jeff Bezos’s last business day on the job as chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc. As he prepares to pass the torch to AWS leader Andy Jassy on Monday, Jon went deep into the archives to get a better understanding of how Bezos managed to upend the retail industry. Check out his story at BNNBloomberg.ca

THE RETURN OF FRANCES HORODELSKI

Viewers are in for a treat this summer as Frances returns to handle some occasional hosting duty. You can catch her market expertise today when she covers for Andy on Commodities and Market Call.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

The European Union is recommending member nations lift restrictions on non-essential travel from Canada. The move was announced yesterday as this country was added to the bloc’s so-called travel white list.

Robinhood Markets Inc. filed yesterday for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The filing shows the app that’s been the playground for retail investors driving up so-called meme stocks was profitable last year. It’s a different story more recently, however. The first-quarter net loss ballooned to US$1.4 billion from US$53 million a year earlier even as revenue quadrupled.

We’ll watch shares of Bombardier today after it disclosed what it’s calling its largest business jet order of the year, with an existing customer agreeing to buy 10 aircraft. List price is US$451.8 million.

Cameco announced the evacuation of its Cigar Lake mine yesterday due to a nearby wildfire. Production has been suspended as a result. 80 essential workers are staying on site (for now) to handle maintenance.

Shares of Virgin Galactic have been up more than 30 per cent in pre-market trading after the company announced that its founder, Richard Branson, will take part in a flight as early as July 11.

Pieridae Energy announced this morning it’s reviewing strategic alternatives for its Goldboro LNG project in Nova Scotia, with CEO Alfred Sorenson saying that while fundamentals are still appealing, cost pressure and COVID-19’s impact on the timeline has made the current plan “impractical.”

A bit of a head-scratcher: Secure Energy Services announced this morning it has closed its takeover of Tervita Corp. A bit curious to see this news just a few days after the Competition Bureau said it was seeking to block the deal. In its release this morning, Secure said the watchdog’s application was rejected by the Competition Tribunal and the Federal Court of Appeal.

