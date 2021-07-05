Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

OPEC+ nations are expected to resume negotiations today after failing to reach consensus last week on the scope of their production strategy. In one corner, the United Arab Emirates is refusing to get on board with a plan to extend the group’s pact until the end of next year, and allow for 400,000 barrels per day in additional output per month as of August, unless an adjustment is made to its base line. In the other corner, Saudi Arabia (seemingly with all other nations backing the powerhouse). At stake is the carefully managed grip on the market that the cartel and its allies have managed to sustain since early in the pandemic.

US$15B KXL FIGHT

As long anticipated, TC Energy has launched a NAFTA dispute – seeking US$15 billion in damages -- over U.S. President Joe Biden’s revocation of the Keystone XL pipeline’s presidential permit. We’ll get expert legal insight on what comes next, and how long the process could drag on, this morning from Mark Warner at 8:20am.

TSX IN THE SPOTLIGHT

And that’s by default today, with U.S. markets closed in observance of Independence Day. The TSX came within six points of a record close on Friday after hitting an all-time intraday high earlier in the session.

CYBER WORRIES PLAYING OUT ON TWO FRONTS

In one case, Beijing is flexing its muscle as the drama surrounding Didi Global intensifies. Yesterday, the company – which is essentially China’s answer to Uber – said it would comply with the government’s order to remove its app from app stores just a few days after it disclosed it was the subject of a cybersecurity review. All that just a few days after it raised US$4.4 billion in a Wall Street initial public offering. Separately, another sprawling ransomware attack came to light over the weekend, with thousands of businesses believed to have been affected by hacks of numerous managed-service providers.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

It’s official: Jeff Bezos is passing the baton to Andy Jassy as chief executive of Amazon.com Inc. today. If you missed it, check out Jon’s retrospective on how Bezos built his empire at BNNBloomberg.ca.

This weekend wasn’t kind to either side in the perennial debate over pipelines versus rail. Domestically, it’s estimated that 32,000 litres of crude oil spilled near Lacombe, Alta. after a train derailed. According to the city’s Facebook account, CP Rail crews were on the scene as of yesterday morning and the rail line had reopened. Meanwhile, there was stunning video this weekend after a pipeline leaked gas in the Gulf of Mexico near a Pemex platform.

Cascades will be a stock to watch today after it announced the sale of its stake in Reno De Medici for $461 million in a move that represents an exit from Europe for the Quebec-based tissue and packaging products maker. (NOTE: I sent a request for the CEO).

Saputo, meanwhile, is expanding overseas. The dairy producer said it’s buying Wensleydale Dairy Products Ltd. for $39 million.

Cameco announced yesterday that it’s bringing non-essential staff back to the Cigar Lake uranium mine in Saskatchewan, where output was halted last week due to a nearby wildfire. Production is expected to resume later this week.

Brookfield Business Partners announced this morning it’s buying DexKo Global (which makes components for RVs and other vehicles) for US$3.4 billion.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS