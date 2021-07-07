Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is coming off its second consecutive record close after Shopify counterbalanced energy weakness yesterday, and now oil prices are firming up this morning as traders attempt to make sense of the internal OPEC+ discord – just like industry leaders. There was much talk on our network yesterday about the outlook for U.S. shale producers; this morning, Bloomberg is reporting executives in that sector have been working the phones to lock in prices with hedges amid what our partners are framing as “the biggest test of shale’s newfound resolve”. Based on Tara’s reporting yesterday afternoon, we already know the Alberta government is watching the OPEC+ fallout closely. So you have to wonder what Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will say to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about protecting domestic economic interests today when they meet in Calgary.

TAPER EXPECTATIONS

Today’s main event for markets lands at 2 p.m., with the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting – when we’ll likely get a better sense of conviction in the taper strategy that was discussed last month. The challenge will be making sense of opaque language in the minutes, wherein views are attributed in broad strokes (ie, “a few”, “a number”, “a couple”, “some”, “many”).

NAFTA 2.0, ONE YEAR LATER

Ministers from the three North American Free Trade Agreement nations are meeting in Mexico City today to mark the anniversary of the updated pact’s entry into force (and just a few days after TC Energy launched its US$15B claim against the U.S.). Canada’s international trade minister, Mary Ng, made a pit stop in D.C. yesterday for a bilateral with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who – according to a USTR readout – “urged” Canada to drop its planned tax on digital services now that the OECD is wrangling global support for a minimum corporate tax rate. Other familiar hot button topics including dairy and softwood were also discussed, according to the USTR. And the readout from Ng’s office indicates she made the case for Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline in that meeting yesterday. Taking all of that into consideration, it’s a good day for us to have ex-Mexico President Vicente Fox on The Open shortly after 8 a.m.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

We’ll watch shares of West Fraser Timber this morning after Brookfield disclosed that it sold more than 6 million shares in the forestry company over the last couple of months. It’s left holding 1.1 million shares, representing a 0.9 per cent stake. Considering West Fraser’s early pop at 9:30am, it looks like investors might be focusing on the company’s announcement this morning about buying back up to $1 billion in shares.

Goodfood Market is also on our radar after the Montreal-based food delivery service swung to a net loss and saw its adjusted profit tumble in its fiscal third quarter despite a 24 per cent jump in revenue. The company blames the profit erosion on “ongoing investments in people, processes and technology”. Goodfood shares have tumbled almost 36 per cent this year.

