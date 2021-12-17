Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions announced today it will maintain the minimum qualifying rate for uninsured homebuyers (ie, those who put down at least 20 per cent up front) at existing levels. As such, borrowers will still have to show they can service their obligations at the higher of 5.25 per cent or their contract rate plus two percentage points. Prominent Canadian mortgage Rob McLister told us yesterday OSFI runs the risk of “flack for being asleep at the wheel” if it delivered a status quo decision. We’ll speak with OSFI Superintendent Peter Routledge shortly after 1 p.m.

IN CONVERSATION WITH CIBC’S CEO

The prospect of higher interest rates is just one of many topics that Jon discussed with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Chief Executive Victor Dodig in an interview that will air this morning in The Open. If you missed it, check out Dodig’s warning to the government about its plan to slap a surtax on the country’s most profitable banks and insurers.

POST-FED FADE CONTINUES

How many times have we said that it often only takes one sleep for investors to change their mind about major central bank decisions? Futures are pointing to more losses at the start of trading as the initial enthusiasm about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s ramped-up taper and rate-hike outlook wears off amid a broad push by major central banks to rein in inflation. Potentially further complicating how markets will fare today: it’s a so-called triple witching session as stock options, stock index futures and stock index options expire.

CONSUMERS TAKING STOCK OF SUPPLY CHAIN WOES

The latest Leger survey done for BNN Bloomberg and RATESDOTCA demonstrates how supply chain problems have given rise to heightened awareness of logistics among consumers. More than one quarter (27 per cent) of respondents to the survey (which was conducted late last month) said they purchased holiday gifts early in anticipation of supply problems. RATESDOTCA Managing Editor John Shmuel has more on this at BNNBloomberg.ca and will discuss the findings this afternoon with Greg shortly after 4 p.m. We’ll also tack on some discussion about what Canadians need to know about making travel insurance claims amid the government’s advisory against non-essential international ravel.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Canadian National Railway’s attempt to thwart TCI’s proxy fight became a talking point in the House of Commons yesterday, as Conservative MP Andrew Scheer warned about service cuts if that “foreign hedge fund” gets its way. In response, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said he’s “been hearing about this ongoing situation” and said his government is prepared to “take action” on the matter. He was talking off printed, prepared talking points. Which makes you wonder how the issue turned into a hot potato during question period.

Cenovus Energy announced yet another divestment late yesterday. This time it’s the company’s Tucker thermal asset being sold for $800 million to an unidentified buyer.

Canfor, meanwhile, announced an acquisition after the closing bells. It’s buying some assets from Millar Western Forest Products in a $420-million deal. The solid wood operations being acquired are located in Alberta and Canfor said they’ll add 630 million board feet of production capacity.

Sticking with deal activity: The Wall Street Journal is reporting Oracle is negotiating to buy health care information technology and services supplier Cerner for approximately US$30 billion. Naturally, Cerner shares are surging in pre-market trading. Situation like this can’t help but make you wonder about the value of Telus’s health subsidiary.

Medicago has confirmed that data from Phase 3 trials of the COVID vaccine it’s developing with GlaxoSmithKline have been submitted to Health Canada for review and authorization.

FedEx shares are rallying in pre-market trading after the delivery company raised its full-year adjust profit forecast and announced a new US$5-billion share buyback program while beating fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue estimates. One drag in the quarter was staffing costs, as wage and benefit expenses rose nine per cent year-over-year. In a release, FedEx said a “challenging labour market affected the availability and cost of labour resulting in network inefficiencies.”

George Armoyan – who has a track record of activism – is the new interim chief executive officer of Calfrac Well Services, the company announced this morning. One of his investment vehicles, G2S2 Capital, is the oilfield services firm’s largest shareholder.

Restaurant Brands International is adding some more retail experience to its board of directors. Thecla Sweeney will join the fast-food conglomerate’s board in January. She’s chair and CEO of Canadian mobility and accessibility company Motion, sits on the board of privately-owned toy store operator Mastermind, and previously sat on the board of Sleep Country Canada.

Shares in Rivian, the electric vehicle maker that’s backed by Amazon, are slumping in pre-market trading after delivering a production warning in its third-quarter report to shareholders.

General Motors shares are also slumping in pre-market trading after the company said the chief executive of its Cruise self-driving vehicle business is exiting.

