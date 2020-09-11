Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s been half a year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic, with its director-general saying on March 11 the WHO was “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of action.” Fast-forward to now, and according to Johns Hopkins University, 909,828 deaths have been attributed to the virus amid 28.2 million global cases. Today, we’ll focus on the outlook for developing vaccines, COVID-19’s lasting impact on the economy, policymakers’ race to contain the damage, and the fallout for markets. And watch for David George-Cosh’s feature for BNNBloomberg.ca on how downtown Toronto’s PATH system, a crucial underground network of walkways that connects business towers and shopping centres, has been hollowed out as workers and shoppers stay home.

HOUSEHOLD DEBT CHECK

New data indicates Canadians’ debt burdens fell sharply in the second quarter of this year. According to Statistics Canada, the seasonally adjusted credit market debt to disposable income ratio slid to 158.21 from 175.37 in the first quarter. The ratio shows we owe a little more than $1.58 for every dollar of disposable income. Lots of COVID-related factors at play, with StatsCan pointing to government transfers as helping to boost disposable income, while spending fell and non-mortgage borrowing declined.

TRUMP STANDS FIRM ON TIKTOK DEADLINE

The U.S. president indicated yesterday he has no appetite to extend the Sept. 15 deadline for ByteDance to find a buyer for its TikTok operations in the U.S. or face a shutdown. “I’m not extending deadlines now,” Trump told reporters. “It’s September 15. There’ll be no extension of the TikTok deadline.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Lightspeed shares are expected to make their debut on the NYSE today after the company announced pricing at US$30.50 apiece. Lightspeed will receive US$305 million in proceeds, while the Caisse de Dépôt will receive US$50.3 million as a selling shareholder.

-Peloton Interactive shares are rallying in pre-market trading after more evidence its business is booming in the pandemic: Swung to a fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue soared 172 per cent year-over-year as its subscriber base and engagement soared. And its forecasts are miles ahead of estimates. We're looking forward to speaking with its president at 10:30 a.m. ET.

-Oracle shares are rising to a lesser degree in early trading after reporting first-quarter profit and revenue beats that were powered by growth in its cloud-based business.

-Rio Tinto is searching for a new chief executive officer after announcing Jean-Sebastian Jacques will step down by the end of March in fallout from the destruction of ancient rock shelters in Australia earlier this year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, Canadian industrial capacity utilization rates, U.S. CPI

-9:15 a.m. ET: Health Minister Patty Hajdu makes announcement in Toronto alongside major John Tory and medical officer of health Eileen de Villa

-10:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins Ontario premier Doug Ford at groundbreaking ceremony for Iamgold’s Côté Gold Project in Gogoma, Ont.

-10:30 a.m. ET: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds media avail in Toronto after meeting with local workers to discuss end of CERB

-12:30 p.m. ET: Trudeau, Ford hold media avail

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.