U.S. futures are pointing to a negative open when the markets resume trading this morning. Investors are weighing the impact of President-elect Joe Biden’s US$1.9-billion stimulus plan to help Americans get through the pandemic. The plan calls for US$1,400 in additional direct stimulus payments to individuals, a national US$15-per-hour minimum wage, US$350 billion in state aid and US$130 billion to reopen schools.

U.S. BANK EARNINGS

JP Morgan is the first of the big American banks to report earnings this morning. The company posted a record fourth-quarter profit, topping expectations. The boost is thanks to an increase in trading results and investment-banking fees. The bank has also released money set aside for potentially sour loans for the second quarter in a row.

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS TOPS Q1 EXPECTATIONS

Cogeco Communications has topped the Street’s expectations in the first quarter. Strong demand for its high-speed internet service, which was primarily a result of people working from home and students studying at home due to the pandemic, helped the company drive a 10-per-cent gain in quarterly profit. Revenue was up 5.5 per cent to $619-million.

NOTABLE INTERVIEWS TODAY ON BNN BLOOMBERG

Don’t miss BNN Bloomberg’s interview with billionaire entrepreneur Jimmy Pattison this morning on The Open. On Commodities we’ll hear from the Canadian government’s consul-general in Detroit about why the government is looking to avert a May shutdown for a Michigan pipeline that provinces like Ontario and Quebec rely on for fuel. This afternoon we’ll get perspective on Canada’s economic outlook from former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz when he joins Bloomberg Markets to offer insight into how to jumpstart the economy.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Oil is trading lower, down from a 10-month high

- A new housing price survey shows more than half of Canada's largest real estate markets saw double-digit price growth as national home values climbed 9.7 per cent in the fourth quarter

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable data: Canadian existing home sales, U.S. retail sales

- Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Wells Fargo

- Cogeco Communications holds its analyst call at 9:30am ET, shareholder meeting is scheduled for 11:30am ET