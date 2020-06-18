Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canada’s budget watchdog warned today that the federal government could be barreling toward a deficit of more than a quarter of a trillion dollars. In its latest scenario analysis of the one-two punch of COVID-19 emergency spending measures and weak oil prices, the Parliamentary Budget Officer says the 2020-21 budget shortfall could be $256 billion as the economy shrinks 6.8 per cent this year. We’re speaking with PBO Yves Giroux at 1045. It’s rather timely, coming one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Jon Erlichman’s earlier reporting by announcing the feds will release an economic update on July 8.

ENBRIDGE, OVINTIV CUTS

Tara Weber told me yesterday she was hearing whispers about another wave of cuts in the energy sector. A short time later, she received confirmation of an unspecified number of positions being slashed at Ovintiv. Meanwhile, Enbridge said it’s avoiding mass layoffs “at this time” after 800 staffers opted to voluntarily reduce their hours or leave the company while executives, directors and non-unionized employees are taking pay cuts.

ALBERTA'S FAIR DEAL PLAN

The Fair Deal Panel tasked with looking out for Alberta's interests is calling on the province to take initial steps toward potentially pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan and wants to see Jason Kenney's government "press strenuously" for a loosening of Fiscal Stabilization rules that the panel says has deprived Albertans of $2.4 billion. Those are just some of the highlights from a call to action that underscores the need for pipeline development and argues for an inter-provincial carbon offset market.

BOLTON FALLOUT

The Trump administration is seeking an emergency injunction to prevent John Bolton’s tell-all from being published next week. In an excerpt from “The Room Where It Happened” published yesterday by the Wall Street Journal, the former national security advisor claimed that in a meeting with China’s president last June, U.S. president Donald Trump “stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win.” After the excerpt was published, Trump told the WSJ Bolton is “a liar”. Bolton’s publisher has called the injunction request a “frivolous, politically motivated exercise in futility.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Another reminder today of the magnitude of the economic downturn in April: Statistics Canada says wholesale trade sales plummeted 21.6% in the month. That’s more than twice the average economist estimate.

-Empire Company says its total same-store sales soared 15 per cent in the fiscal fourth quarter, helping it outpace profit expectations. Worth pointing out the company says its recently-completed “Hero Pay” program for staff, as well as other costs tied to COVID-19, resulted in an $80-million uptick in selling and administrative expenses in the quarter.

-Hertz Global Holdings shares are down almost 10 per cent in pre-market trading after the insolvent car-rental company shelved a planned share offering yesterday subsequent to objections from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, Canadian new housing price index, U.S. initial jobless claims

-Notable earnings: Empire Company

-7:00 a.m. ET: Bank of England releases interest rate decision

-8:00 a.m. ET: OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting to review compliance with output

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases report "Scenario Analysis Update: COVID-19 Pandemic and Oil Price Shocks" and updated costing note on Canadian Emergency Response Benefit

-11:00 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from Ottawa

-1:30 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri delivers virtual address to Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce

-3:00 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in roundtable at the White House with governors on reopening small businesses

-7:00 p.m. ET: Conservative Party of Canada english-language leadership debate

-House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology to debate motion on inviting Loblaw, Metro, Empire Co. executives to explain cancellation of wage premiums

