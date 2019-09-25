The Big Three: Trump impeachment inquiry; Nike shares jump; judge to rule on pot licence lottery

Could be quite the scene this afternoon when U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York less than 24 hours after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi initiated a formal impeachment inquiry amid allegations about conversations between the two leaders. We’ll turn to our Bloomberg partners for insight on the process and implications for Trump’s agenda. And we’ll lean on guests for insight about how much it matters at this point for markets. Meanwhile, The White House is expected to release the transcript of Trump’s at-issue phone call with Ukraine’s president sometime today.

NEXT STEPS FOR LOGJAMMED ONTARIO POT LOTTERY

BNN Bloomberg's David George-Cosh will be back in an Ontario Superior courtroom this morning for a judge’s decision about how to clear the logjam in licensing the next wave of cannabis stores in the province. This centers on a dispute about whether 11 disqualified applicants met the deadline for filing certain paperwork. And it’s symptomatic of what has been a legalization process with plenty of growing pains.

FAST-MOVING E-CIGS DEVELOPMENTS

Altria and Philip Morris International this morning announced they’ve abandoned merger negotiations and will instead focus on bringing their alternative IQOS technology to market in the United States. No coincidence, presumably, that nearly simultaneously, Juul Labs announced a CEO transition and said it will suspend most advertising in the U.S. and curtail lobbying activities.

SHOPIFY DEEP INTO BEAR MARKET

Not that long ago, we were reporting on how Shopify had helped propel the TSX Composite Index back into record territory. Amazing to see how the stock has slid into a deep funk. Shares are down 28 per cent from the recent peak in August and have closed lower in eight straight sessions.

TAMING WEWORK TURMOIL

WeWork Co-founder Adam Neumann bowed to the pressure yesterday and stepped aside as CEO. Is it enough to bolster sentiment among prospective investors ahead of an initial public offering? We’ll hear from San Francisco-based tech investor Sandy Kory from Horizons Partners on The Open.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Nike shares are up more than five per cent in pre-market trading after beating fiscal first-quarter revenue and profit estimates. CEO Mark Parker touted his company’s success in China and growth in Nike’s women’s division during a conference call with analysts.

-Baytex Energy has dismissed its COO and VP of exploration as part of a campaign to “drive further efficiencies”.

-We’ll keep an eye on Dundee Corporation shares today after the company said it’s facing a $12.7-million reassessment by the Canada Revenue Agency.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: AGF Management

-Notable data: U.S. new home sales

-9:00 a.m. ET: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May announces platform costing in Halifax

-10:00 a.m. ET: Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer makes announcement in Jonquiere, QC

-10:00 a.m. ET: Ontario Superior Court judge to deliver decision on stalled cannabis licence lottery

-11:30 a.m. ET: Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau makes announcement in Delta, B.C.

-11:30 a.m. ET: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes announcement in Vancouver

-1:00 p.m. ET: Amazon hosts hardware unveiling event in Seattle

-2:15 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds bilateral meeting in New York with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

-4:00 p.m. ET: U.S. President Trump holds news conference in New York

-Kik CEO Ted Livingston, Warby Parker Co-Founder Neil Blumenthal, ex-TD Bank CEO Ed Clark, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, Uber Advanced Technologies Group Chief Scientist Raquel Urtasun, Hootsuite CEO Ryan Holmes, Rogers Deputy Chair Melinda Rogers among speakers at Elevate.

-CIBC's two-day institutional investor conference begins in Montreal

-Peloton expected to price initial public offering

