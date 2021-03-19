Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Whose side are you on when it comes to the debate raging over Canada’s hottest housing markets? Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz acknowledged in an interview with Amanda Lang yesterday that indeed there’s some heat and that we could see signs of speculation but “have to accept that because otherwise we’d have a really, really bad recession.” That stands in stark contrast with David Rosenberg’s view, as described last week on BNN Bloomberg, that Canadian housing is in the midst of “one of the biggest bubbles of all time.” Should Canadians and policymakers at all levels just accept the current degree of heat in certain markets? We’ll address that question today.

Poloz had plenty of compelling commentary beyond housing in the interview yesterday, including his view on what’s actually driving the closely-watched U.S. 10-year treasury yield. Check out the full conversation here.

CHEVRON STRIKES OUT ON KITIMAT LNG

We’re seeing yet another major setback for Canada’s ambitions in the liquefied natural gas space after Chevron Canada discretely disclosed that it failed to find a buyer for its stake in Kitimat LNG. And so, it’s halting funding for the project that’s jointly owned with Woodside Energy. We’ll chase reaction.

MARKET WATCH

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices have steadied this morning above US$60 per barrel after sliding 7 per cent yesterday. Equities have also stabilized after yesterday’s tech-driven rout. We’ll be mindful that this is a quadruple witching session, which could result in added volatility as futures and options on indices and equities expire.

QUICK END TO SPAVOR TRIAL

After more than two years in detention, Michael Spavor’s trial on allegations of violating China national security wrapped up overnight after just two hours. Canada’s request to have representation in the courtroom was rebuffed and there was no immediate verdict. Meanwhile, there appears to be little hope for a breakthrough at the much-hyped U.S.-China meeting in Alaska as the two sides spent yesterday’s session, by all accounts, trading barbs.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Total retail sales fell 1.1 per cent in January, which was not as deep a drop in activity as economists anticipated. Sales fell in more than half the subsectors tracked by Statistics Canada, but as CIBC Chief Economist Avery Shenfeld pointed in his instant analysis with us: "this is not an economic story at all" since the numbers are entirely based on public health restrictions. To that point: StatsCan’s flash estimate indicates sales jumped 4 per cent in February. And it’s even less of an economic story when we keep in mind that StatsCan’s e-commerce data (which shows sales surged 110.7 per cent year-over-year in January) fail to capture Amazon.

New Look Vision Group will be a stock to watch today after the eyeglass retailer agreed to a $50 per share takeover by the Caisse de dépôt and San Francisco-based FFL Partners. New Look’s shares closed at $39.63 yesterday.

Brookfield Asset Management disclosed late yesterday that it cut its stake in West Fraser Timber to 15.2 per cent from 17.2 per after divesting 2.4 million shares (for $207 million in proceeds).

FedEx shares are rising in pre-market trading after another quarter of predictable growth as the shipper continues to benefit from booming e-commerce in the age of COVID. Total revenue jumped 23 per cent year-over-year in the company's fiscal third quarter, while average daily package volume rose 12 per cent. That helped FedEx beat profit expectations despite a US$350-million hit in the quarter as a result of severe weather.

E-commerce was also a boon for Nike in the latest quarter, but that's being overshadowed by a 10 per cent drop in North American revenue due to supply chain woes. In its earnings release, Nike said port congestion and container shortages resulted in some inventory being delayed by as much as three weeks. Its shares have been down more than three per cent in early trading.

Amazon.com Inc. is flexing its muscle in a new field after securing exclusive U.S. rights to the NFL’s Thursday night games. Have to point out that the agreements announced yesterday are specific to the U.S. and that our parent company, Bell Media, remains the rights holder in Canada.

Suncor Energy is throwing its weight behind carbon capture technology firm Svante by contributing to a US$25-million financing round.

is throwing its weight behind carbon capture technology firm Svante by contributing to a US$25-million financing round. We knew it was coming, just not this soon: Margaret McKenzie was made chair of Inter Pipeline yesterday as Richard Shaw moved up his retirement. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to us that McKenzie will continue in her role as head of Inter Pipeline’s special committee that’s reviewing strategic alternatives as it seeks to thwart Brookfield’s hostile takeover bid.

