PRESIDENT TRUMP AND FIRST LADY TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

A fast moving story overnight saw U.S. President Donald Trump confirm that he and the First Lady had contracted the virus, just hours after it was announced that top Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. The White House has released a statement from Trump’s physician which states that both the President and First Lady are “well at this time” and that he expects the President to “continue carrying out his duties without disruption.” Those calming words are likely not enough for investors though, as the sudden spike in uncertainty is pressuring markets and commodities around the world this morning. Through the day we’ll be looking for the latest developments from D.C., reaction and analysis from market experts on whether this could trigger a deeper selloff, and political analysts on what this means for the already chaotic election campaign.

LAST U.S. JOBS REPORT BEFORE THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

At 8:30 a.m. ET we’ll get a fresh economic health check for Canada’s largest trading partner, as we get the latest U.S. non-farm payrolls. The data will mark the last jobs report released before the upcoming election in November. It’s expected to show signs of slowing economic growth after the bounce-back seen earlier this year. It should be noted that the data will not include the thousands of layoffs that were announced by major U.S. firms this week. Nonetheless, we’ll be sifting through the data and considering what it means for the health of our own economy.

CANADA LOOKS TO BOOST RAPID TESTING CAPABILITY

Long wait times for COVID-19 tests across the country have become a daily reality, but there is some hope that may change. Earlier this week, Health Canada approved the use of Abbott rapid COVID tests. We’ll hear from Public Services and Procurements Minister Anita Anand at 2:10 p.m. ET to discuss what else can be done to improve Canada’s testing capacity and whether the Feds are ready to widely distribute a vaccine when it becomes available.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests that only 39 per cent of Canadians would seek out a COVID vaccination as soon as it becomes available

- Boston Pizza Royalties has resumed distributions after suspending them earlier this year due to pandemic

- Oil remains under pressure after dropping close to 6 per cent on Thursday amid fears about oversupply and a slowing global economic recovery

- Shares of Crocs rallied yesterday after pop star Justin Bieber suggested he was going to be collaborating with the rubber clog maker

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- 12 p.m. ET - The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability. Dominic LeBlanc, Mélanie Joly, Dr. Theresa Tam, and Dr. Howard Njoo will be in attendance.

- 1 p.m. ET – Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement, provide Covid-19 update

- 1 p.m. ET – Quebec COVID-19 update with Premier Legault and Finance Minister Eric Girard

- 1 p.m. ET - B.C. Supreme Court continues hearing judicial review of the Wet'suwet'en challenge to an extension of Coastal GasLink's permits by the Environmental Assessment Office of B.C.