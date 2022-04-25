U.S. futures are trading lower pointing to North American markets extending declines following a sell-off on Friday. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 464.03 points, its biggest single-day loss since November, erasing its 2022 gains. The major U.S. indices all closed more than two per cent lower. Concerns about risks from higher interest rates are front and centre after Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell both turned more hawkish late last week. Investors are also keeping a close eye on developments out of China where cases of COVID-19 continue to climb and fears of further lockdowns are weighing heavily on global growth and oil demand.

OIL DROPS BELOW US$98 ON DEMAND OUTLOOK

Those fears of greater lockdowns in China are pushing the price of crude lower this morning. The hit to domestic demand will be significant if Beijing follows Shanghai’s path, where millions have been shut in their homes for weeks. West Texas Intermediate is trading below US$98 a barrel.

BIG TECH EARNINGS OUT THIS WEEK

Investors will also be preparing for a busy week in corporate earnings season. Roughly 160 companies in the S&P 500 are expected to report earnings this week, including major tech firms like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Twitter.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Twitter jumped in the pre-market after Bloomberg reported the company and Elon Musk are on track to reach a deal and it could come as early as today.

Shares of Coca-Cola are ticking slightly higher in the pre-market trade after the company topped quarterly earnings and revenue expectations in the first quarter.

are ticking slightly higher in the pre-market trade after the company topped quarterly earnings and revenue expectations in the first quarter. French President Emmanuel Macron has beat Marine Le Pen to win his second term.

