Air Canada and its buyout partners have struck a deal to acquire Aeroplan for $450 million. The agreement in principle comes almost a month to the day after the country's largest airline went public with its desire to buy the loyalty program alongside TD, CIBC, and Visa. That kicked off weeks of tension with Aimia, and prompted that company to line up other industry partners. We will gather perspective on the implications for investors and Aeroplan members.

POT STOCKS ON A TEAR

Shares of Canada’s major cannabis producers were on a tear again yesterday. Aurora Cannabis almost went into a single-day bull market as its stock surged as much as 18.6 per cent. Canopy Growth, meanwhile, soared to all-time intraday and closing highs. No obvious news to explain the moves. Begs the question of whether such wild swings should be scaring off investors or if it just feeds into the pre-legalization frenzy.

DOLLAR DIPS AS TRUMP EXPRESSES DISMAY WITH FED

The U.S. dollar is trading lower against almost every major currency this morning after Donald Trump breathed down Jerome Powell’s neck again. “I’m not thrilled with his raising of interest rates, no. I’m not thrilled,” the U.S. President told Reuters. And so continues a convention-defying trend of Trump calling out the central bank’s policy moves. Presumably, Powell and his colleagues will have no problem tuning out the noise. But worth asking how long they’ll want to stick around if Trump continues undermining their independence and whether the president’s tone hurts investor confidence in u.s. dollar the U.S. dollar.

BHP CEO WARNS U.S. ON TRADE

Fresh off reporting a 33 per cent surge in adjusted full-year profit and doling out a richer dividend to shareholders, the CEO of BHP Billiton had words of warning for the United States. “There’s a lot of countries in the world that want to trade more with each other, now it looks like the U.S. wants to trade less with them,” Andrew Mackenzie told Bloomberg. “China will absolutely look to walk in that area.” Watch for highlights from that interview on BNN Bloomberg today. Should point out BHP also labelled its Saskatchewan Jansen potash project a “valuable option” in its presentation to investors today.

'NO SAFE HARBOUR' FOR CANADIAN WORKERS

Quite the warning today from the Canadian Centre from Policy Alternatives, with a new survey showing a little more than one-fifth of Canadian professionals are in precarious jobs. To underscore the CCPA senior researcher's warning that there is "no safe harbour", the survey shows 26 per cent of precarious professionals work full-time, 40 per cent are employed in the private sector, and 58 per cent of all respondents said employment in their field of work is less secure than it used to be.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Kingsferry Capital Management is going public with a call for Home Capital Group to launch a share buyback, writing in a letter to Yousry Bissada the alternative lender's stock has been "irrationally discounted".

-Bloomberg is reporting Enbridge is apportioning certain lines on its mainline system. We will keep an eye on any movement in Western Canadian Select prices.

-The Ontario Cannabis Store has awarded supply contracts to 26 cannabis producers, and is keeping the door open to adding other suppliers.

-The CEO of Tesla shareholder Gerber Kawasaki told Bloomberg Apple and Tesla would be a “match made in heaven” and that he dreams Tim Cook will help Elon Musk run the car maker. We have sound from that interview.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: BHP Billiton, TJX

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade

-12:00 p.m. ET: Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi makes announcement on green infrastructure and holds avail in Sidney, B.C.

-12:30 p.m. ET: Alberta Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd discusses measures to improve oil and gas industry competitiveness

-7:00 p.m. ET Trump holds rally in Charleston, West Virginia

-7:30 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with B.C. Premier John Horgan in Nanaimo, B.C.

-Three-day federal cabinet retreat begins in Nanaimo, B.C.

