It looks like there will be more selling at the start of trading today, extending losses after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s pledge to “keep at it” served as a wake-up call to anyone doubting the central bank’s determination to combat inflation. Friday’s washout knew almost no bounds: just two members of the Nasdaq 100 closed higher, while five S&P 500-listed companies posted gains, and nine constituents of the S&P/TSX Composite Index were above water.

…WHERE DOES THIS LEAVE CANADA?

Is there any reason to think the Bank of Canada won’t echo Powell’s message when our central bank delivers its rate decision next week? We’ll gather perspective on what to expect from that meeting, and how much higher rates will have to rise in this country. And be sure to check out our Bloomberg News partner Theo Argitis’s analysis of the complicated fiscal situation facing the federal government.

RESPITE IN EUROPE’S ENERGY CRUNCH

The Dutch natural gas futures contract was down almost 21 per cent this morning amid encouraging commentary from Germany’s economy minister about storage levels in that country. Timing here is crucial, since Western Europe is on tenterhooks ahead of what’s supposed to be three days of maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, starting Wednesday.

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT

It turns out all those Zoom meetings over the last two and a half years have been a boon to business for cosmetic surgeons and companies that are part of the supply chain. Paige Ellis spoke with a number of practitioners about what one of them described as “a frenzy” earlier in the pandemic and the price pressures they’re now facing. Check out her reporting at BNNBloomberg.ca and on BNN Bloomberg today.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

A mint condition 1952 rookie card of New York Yankees hall of famer Mickey Mantle obliterated records in an auction over the weekend. It sold for US$12.6 million, almost doubling the previous record held by one of the rare and famous Honus Wagner cards.

