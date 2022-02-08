Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The most important artery in Canada-U.S. trade has been shut by protests. As of early this morning, the Canada Border Services Agency website was showing the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, was temporarily closed. Windsor Police later said U.S.-bound traffic was moving again. According to U.S. government data, the bridge handles 27 per cent of the annual trade between Canada and the United States. Last year, almost 1.4 million trucks entered Detroit via the bridge. We’ll chase reactional on the industrial and economic consequences.

CASH GUSHER SPREADS TO CENOVUS

Just like its peers, Cenovus Energy is raking it in thanks to the rally in energy prices. Free funds flow in the fourth quarter hit $1.1 billion, compared to just $91 million a year earlier. And the company chipped its long-term debt down to $12.385 billion. That’s not to say it was a spotless quarter. The company’s net loss more than doubled to $408 million thanks to a $1.9-billion impairment in its U.S. manufacturing division. Cenovus also said it ran into “operational challenges” at the Lima refinery it inherited in the Husky deal. We’ll pause here to point out that West Texas Intermediate crude has drifted below US$90 per barrel this morning.

EQUITABLE’S BIG DEAL

The branchless bank is buying Concentra Bank for $470 million in a deal that Equitable says will boost its asset base by almost a third. Concentra operates as Wyth Financial. You have to imagine its personal banking customers will be wondering what the future holds for its (relatively) tantalizing high interest savings account interest rate of 1.55 per cent (by comparison, Equitable is offering its customers 1.25 per cent). Investors have a lot to digest other than the deal. There’s also a $200-million financing to help bankroll the acquisition, a 51 per cent dividend hike, and quarterly earnings that landed above the average analyst estimate. We’ll speak with Equitable CEO Andrew Moor at 8:30 a.m.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Peloton Interactive confirmed this morning that John Foley, who co-founded the high-end fitness equipment company, is being replaced as chief executive. His successor is Barry McCarthy, who previously served as chief financial officer at Spotify and Netflix. Foley will move to the role of executive chair. This comes after a boom-bust cycle during the pandemic that has seen Peloton shares sink almost 80 per cent over the last year. The company also slashed its revenue forecast and announced it’s cutting 2,800 jobs as part of a restructuring that’s designed to cut annual costs by US$800 million.

confirmed this morning that John Foley, who co-founded the high-end fitness equipment company, is being replaced as chief executive. His successor is Barry McCarthy, who previously served as chief financial officer at Spotify and Netflix. Foley will move to the role of executive chair. This comes after a boom-bust cycle during the pandemic that has seen Peloton shares sink almost 80 per cent over the last year. The company also slashed its revenue forecast and announced it’s cutting 2,800 jobs as part of a restructuring that’s designed to cut annual costs by US$800 million. We’ve got TMX Group CEO John McKenzie on the network at 9:20 a.m. to discuss his company’s latest results, which included a 15 per cent jump in revenue thanks to gains in capital formation operations (ie, companies going to market). Revenue from equities and fixed income trading flat lined in the quarter. TMX also announced its board approved an eight per cent dividend hike.

CEO John McKenzie on the network at 9:20 a.m. to discuss his company’s latest results, which included a 15 per cent jump in revenue thanks to gains in capital formation operations (ie, companies going to market). Revenue from equities and fixed income trading flat lined in the quarter. TMX also announced its board approved an eight per cent dividend hike. Pfizer ’s fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled to US$23.9 billion, yet somehow fell short of the average analyst estimate of almost US$24.2 billion. There’s no beating around the bush: the company’s COVID vaccine is a major contributor to the top line; Pfizer says Comirnaty accounted for US$12.5 billion in sales and alliance revenue in the latest quarter. Looking ahead, Pfizer is expecting US$32 billion in revenue from the vaccine this year, as well as US$22 billion from its Paxlovid COVID treatment. However, its full-year profit forecast trails Wall Street’s expectations.

’s fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled to US$23.9 billion, yet somehow fell short of the average analyst estimate of almost US$24.2 billion. There’s no beating around the bush: the company’s COVID vaccine is a major contributor to the top line; Pfizer says Comirnaty accounted for US$12.5 billion in sales and alliance revenue in the latest quarter. Looking ahead, Pfizer is expecting US$32 billion in revenue from the vaccine this year, as well as US$22 billion from its Paxlovid COVID treatment. However, its full-year profit forecast trails Wall Street’s expectations. TFI International could be a stock to watch. The Montreal-based trucking and logistics firm’s fourth-quarter revenue nearly doubled to US$2.14 billion, and its adjusted profit came in way ahead of expectations at US$1.57 per share (versus estimate of $1.25). TFI’s chief executive said last year’s acquisition of UPS Ground Freight was a driver in the quarter. To that point: TFI’s less-than-truckload business accounted for almost US$823 million of its quarterly revenue.

could be a stock to watch. The Montreal-based trucking and logistics firm’s fourth-quarter revenue nearly doubled to US$2.14 billion, and its adjusted profit came in way ahead of expectations at US$1.57 per share (versus estimate of $1.25). TFI’s chief executive said last year’s acquisition of UPS Ground Freight was a driver in the quarter. To that point: TFI’s less-than-truckload business accounted for almost US$823 million of its quarterly revenue. PrairieSky Royalty is raising its quarterly dividend 33 per cent to 12 cents per share. That decision came alongside fourth-quarter results that included a 148 per cent surge in funds from operations.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS