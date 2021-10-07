Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The energy rally’s reversal continues this morning. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped below US$75 per barrel just one day after coming within 22 cents of hitting US$80 for the first time since 2014, amid surprisingly robust U.S. inventories. And the abrupt rout in natural gas prices, courtesy of Russia President Vladimir Putin’s signaling yesterday, continues: at one point this morning, U.K. nat gas futures were down 23.6 per cent. What’s an investor to do amid this whipsawing? We’ll ask investment professionals.

One bright spot: credit to our Bloomberg partners for pointing out data showing Canadian oil exports to the U.S. have surged to more than 4 million barrels per day for only the third time on record, thanks in part to Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement entering into service.

U.S. DEBT CEILING RELIEF

The drag from energy stocks limited the S&P/TSX Composite Index’s gains yesterday amid a broad swing higher in the markets on word that U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was prepared to kick the can down the road on America’s debt limit. Chuck Schumer, who leads the Senate Democrats, said early today that “good progress” is being made on a pact that would allow the U.S. Treasury to service its obligations until December. Futures are pointing to more gains at the start of trading today as investors suggest they’ll worry about December in December.

DON’T MISS THESE INTERVIEWS

Turnarounds are the common denominators in a pair of elite interviews today. First, Ian L. Edwards joins us this morning for the first time since he took the reins at SNC-Lavalin to talk about his plans for restructuring the engineering giant, and the hazards along the way as it continues to be haunted by decades-old alleged corruption problems. And at 2 p.m. we’ve got Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau lined up to discuss the long climb out of the crushing impact of COVID-19 and what’s ahead, particularly in light of yesterday’s announcement by the Feds about vaccine mandates.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Royal Dutch Shell warned today it’s expecting fallout from Hurricane Ida will wipe approximately US$400 million off its third-quarter adjust profit. On the upside, Shell forecast a boost to funds from operations thanks to the gas and electricity price environment.

Tilray’s Nasdaq-listed shares have been oscillating in early trading after the pot company came up light on fiscal first-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations. Naturally, Dave will go in depth on this for us today.

We’re watching Twitter today after it announced a deal to sell its mobile advertising MoPub business to AppLovin Corp. for US$1.05 billion. CEO Jack Dorsey said the sale will allow his company to “invest in the core products that position Twitter for long-term growth and best serve the public conversation.” Twitter bought MoPub in 2013 for approximately US$350 million.

More encroachment on Peloton’s turf: Lululemon announced this morning that it’s launching Mirror, the virtual fitness business it acquired last year, in Canada.

TSX-listed Neighbourly Pharmacy today said it’s paying $41 million to acquire 20 pharmacies in Alberta plus another independent location, bringing its network to 167. Neighbourly warned of an uptick in costs as a result.

An important governance shuffle at BlackBerry was announced this morning. Fairfax Financial CEO Prem Watsa is no longer at the helm of the board’s compensation committee. He’s being replaced in that role by Michael Daniels. Watsa will remain lead director of BlackBerry’s board and will continue to sit on the compensation committee.

Linamar is on our radar today after the Canadian auto parts maker cut its global vehicle production forecasts, largely due to the “fluid and unpredictable” semiconductor shortage that’s roiling supply chains.

Here’s a notable analyst call: Scotia Analyst Meny Grauman told clients today there’s an “attractive buying opportunity” among the Canadian bank stocks as a result of their underperformance compared to U.S. peers.



NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS