We have two titans of industry on the station today for unparalleled perspective on how the economy is faring under the weight of COVID-19. Canadian Pacific Railway CEO Keith Creel joins us at 10:45 a.m. ET to discuss the latest quarter, in which revenue and profit slipped, while its operating ratio improved to a record for the quarter. CP also nudged up its full-year profit forecast and heralded the restart of share buybacks. Canadian National Railway CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest follows at 1 p.m. ET to shed light on a quarter that saw double-digit revenue declines in all but one of CN’s freight categories and share his view on the economy. On a conference call late yesterday, CN’s chief financial officer said there are signs of recovery “but at this point, it’s a little bit choppy.”

INFLATION HEATS UP

The cost of living in Canada rose more than expected last month. Statistics Canada's consumer price index rose 0.7 per cent year-over-year, which more than tripled economists' expectation and reverses a deflationary reading from May. Food prices were the primary driver in June, with inflation in that category reaching 2.7 per cent. Should keep in mind Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem's recent warnings that this country's inflation data is not accurately reflecting consumers' reality.

OSC NAILS CRYPTO PLATFORM ON FAKE TRADES

The Ontario Securities Commission announced a settlement late yesterday with Coinsquare as well as its CEO, founder and chief compliance officer over market manipulation and their reprisal against an internal whistleblower who cried foul over the scheme. Anne Gaviola has the details at BNNBloomberg.ca and will explain the settlement’s significance this morning.

ROGERS STUNG BY PRO-SPORTS HIATUS

Life without live sports took a hefty toll on Rogers Communications in its latest quarter, as revenue in the company's media division was cut in half. The company's flagship wireless business also suffered as COVID-19 limited customer activity and led to an outright drop in net loss of postpaid subscribers in the quarter. All told, the company’s adjusted profit fell 48 per cent and missed expectations.

MORNEAU TESTIMONY

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will address the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance this afternoon to discuss his role in the ethics scandal surrounding the Canada Student Service Grant and WE. We’ll keep an ear on it for anything beyond political noise.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-We've done plenty of reporting recently on the surge in retail investor activity in the market during the pandemic, and there's more evidence of that courtesy of TD Ameritrade. It reported record growth in new accounts for its fiscal third quarter, as well as record daily average trading activity.

-Bombardier will be a stock to watch today after it said second-quarter cash burn is shaping up to be about $500 million less than previously anticipated. The business-jet maker also announced it has secured a new US$1-billion credit facility via HPS investment Partners LLC.

-Empire Company is targeting $500 million in annualized EBITDA by the end of its 2023 fiscal year in a new three-year plan that includes up to $675 in capital investment in 2021.

-BlackBerry announced a restructuring of its convertible debt this morning, which CEO John Chen says will add up to a 58 per cent drop in interest costs.

-More evidence of the aviation industry’s hardship amid COVID-19: United Airlines’ passenger revenue plummeted 93.5 per cent in the second quarter as its load factor (ie, seats filled by paying customers) collapsed to just 33.1 per cent.

-Shares of Snap Inc. are sliding in pre-market trading after the company’s second-quarter growth in daily active users fell short of expectations.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Manufacturing sales flash estimate for June, U.S. existing home sales

-Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, Canadian Pacific Railway, Suncor Energy, Mullen Group, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, Tesla, Microsoft, Kinder Morgan, Las Vegas Sands, CSX, Biogen

-7:00 a.m. ET: Empire Company to release new three-year plan

-9:30 a.m. ET: Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan in conversation with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol in virtual IEA event

-3:00 p.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau addresses House Finance Committee re. WE contract

