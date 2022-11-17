North American equity market futures are pointing to a weaker open amid mounting concerns over prospects for economic growth and rising rates. At last check, we’re looking at about a 0.6 per cent decline across the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average, roughly in line with what we’ve seen in Europe. I won’t pretend to know all the catalysts, but we’ve heard from a raft of U.S. Federal Reserve officials, most notably San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who said a pause in rate hikes was “off the table”. To add to that, Goldman Sachs has boosted its view of the peak in U.S. rates to 5.25 per cent from its earlier view of five per cent – with higher rates typically trimming the wings of growth stocks.

CISCO DELIVERS BULLISH OUTLOOK

Shares of Cisco Systems are popping in the premarket, up some 4.5 per cent, after the company delivered a bullish outlook through the end of the year. The company says sales for the quarter ending in January will be up somewhere between 4.5 and 6.5 per cent, topping Wall Street forecasts. The darker side, in terms of an employment perspective – Cisco says it will undertake a restructuring plan that will impact five per cent of its workforce, joining the likes of Meta, Amazon and Salesforce in cutting jobs.

XI CONFRONTS TRUDEAU ON G-20 SIDELINES

Chinese President Xi Jinping confronted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, accusing Trudeau of leaking details of a private meeting. Now, we can only read into this so far – it’s not that unusual for Xi to be direct in criticism – but it does come in the wake of some sour relations between Canada and China, most notably the Huawei case and the detention of the two Michaels.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Brookfield Asset Management is opening an office in Saudi Arabia, tapping into the country’s significant riches as it expands access to foreign firms.

Shares of Kohl’s are down about four per cent in the premarket after the company pulled it’s full-year outlook, pointing to volatility in the retail market.

Flip side – shares of Macy’s are rallying some eight per cent after the company topped quarterly earnings expectations and raised its outlook.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS